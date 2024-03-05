Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty at 22,350; TaMo tops Rs 1000
Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty at 22,350; TaMo tops Rs 1000

Stock market live updates on March 5, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 11 points lower at 22,487 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 270 points to 73,607 and the NSE Nifty slipped 72 points to 22,334. 
Power Grid, HCL Tech, TCS, ICICI Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma led losses on the Sensex. On the flip side, Tata Motors, M&M, NTPC, UPL, Apollo Bharti Airtel were among the few frontline gainers.
The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were nearly flat versus losses in BSE Sensex.

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: All but Auto index fall in weak market

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: Losers outpace gainers as index drops further by 250 pts

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty slips below 22,350

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex down less than 100 pts

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex slips over 100 pts

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee weakens 2 paise to open at 82.90/$

8:54 AM

8:50 AM

8:47 AM

8:42 AM

8:39 AM

8:18 AM

8:00 AM

Click here for more details

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

