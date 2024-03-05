Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty at 22,350; TaMo tops Rs 1000

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 270 points to 73,607 and the NSE Nifty slipped 72 points to 22,334.

Power Grid, HCL Tech, TCS, ICICI Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma led losses on the Sensex. On the flip side, Tata Motors, M&M, NTPC, UPL, Apollo Bharti Airtel were among the few frontline gainers.

The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were nearly flat versus losses in BSE Sensex.