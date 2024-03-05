Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty at 22,350; TaMo tops Rs 1000

Sectoral trends :: All but Auto index fall in weak market
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Losers outpace gainers as index drops further by 250 pts
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty slips below 22,350
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex down less than 100 pts
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty stays below 22,400
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex slips over 100 pts
9:04 AM
Currency check :: Rupee weakens 2 paise to open at 82.90/$
8:54 AM
Own BEML, BEL in your portfolio? Check why they will be in focus today
Shares of some defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be in focus on Tuesday, March 5, after the Ministry of Defence signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them.
8:50 AM
Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5
Shares of Tata Group firm, Tata Motors, will be on investors' radar on Tuesday, March 5, as the Board has decided to split the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.
8:47 AM
Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday
Shares of IIFL Finance may come under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, March 5, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has debarred the non-banking financial company (NBFC) from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans.
8:42 AM
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, M&M, IIFL Fin, NTPC, AU SFB, Godrej Agrovet
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd. has given the green light to a plan to divide the company into two distinct listed entities, one focusing on passenger vehicles and the other on commercial vehicles.
M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra is set to receive another round of incentives as they take the lead in getting benefits under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday debarred IIFL Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans following "material supervisory concerns" and to protect the interests of customers with immediate effect.
8:39 AM
Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank rangebound on charts: Check key levels
The Nifty Bank Index, which last closed at 47456, is currently exhibiting a range-bound trend on charts. The identified range spans from 47600 on the upside to 47200 on the downside.
8:33 AM
ALERT: Godrej Prop bags bid for land parcel in Noida with revenue potential Rs 3,000 cr