Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 21,700; OMCs crack

Opening Bell: Amid subdued global trend, benchmark indices started the last trading session of 2023 on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 72,229 levels, down 181 points, while the Nifty50 was at 21,728, down 51 points.
Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enteprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and L&T led the rally on the frontline indices, while BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Titan Company, Power Grid, and SBI weighed.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.06 per cent and added 0.16 per cent, respectively.
Sectorally, all except the Nifty Auto and FMCG indices were in tarding with losses. The Nifty index dipped 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Bank eased 0.4 per cent.
Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 3 paise to open at 83.14/$
WATCH :: Will rural distress continue to dent FMCG stocks in 2024?
Rate impact, inflation decline: Axis MF forecasts 2024 as year of contrast
According to Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer at the fund house, and Shreyas Devalkar, who heads the equity investment team, the growth in the first half will likely be driven by election-related spending. "Post elections, we expect investment growth to take centre stage particularly from the private sector," they said. READ MORE
Record eight-year winning streak seen extending for Indian equities
The unprecedented win streak has pushed India’s stock market valuation above $4 trillion for the first time, closing in on Hong Kong. That gap could narrow further as India continues to be one of the most favored markets in Asia for next year, owing to the fastest growth among the world’s major economies and persistent investor concerns over the outlook for its biggest emerging-market rival, China. READ MORE
Fundraising through QIP shines, companies garner Rs 50,200 cr in 2023
ajaj Finance Ltd spearheaded the largest QIP, securing about Rs 8,800 crore. Following suit, Union Bank of India and Bank of India raised around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively. READ MORE
FinMin sends notices to offshore crypto exchanges, asks Meity to block them
FIU-IND is the national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information related to suspect financial transactions to enforcement agencies and foreign FIUs. Both offshore and onshore VDA service providers operating in India, engaged in activities like exchanges between VDAs and fiat currencies, transfers of VDAs, and the safekeeping or administration of VDAs or instruments enabling control over VDAs, are required to register with FIU IND as Reporting Entities. They must comply with obligations mandated under the PML Act. This obligation is activity-based and is not contingent on physical presence in India. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch today: TCPL, Tata Coffee, PNB, Railtel, BoB, IDFC First Bk
Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee to merge with Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) and TCPL Beverages & Foods (TBFL) with effect from January 1. The record date for the share swap is set as January 15.
IDFC First Bank: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have received RBI nod acquiring up to 9.95 per cent paid-up share capital of IDFC FIRST Bank. READ MORE
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 136.64 crore on December 28
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 4,358.99 crore on December 28
Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 6 points at 21,949
Retail trading boom doubles derivatives turnover at NSE
>> A growing number of Indian investors are plunging into riskier bets, dabbling in stocks with the hope of making quick profits.
>> Retail investors currently make up for more than 25% of the average daily turnover in derivatives.
>> More than 8 million individual investors traded in this segment in 2023, an increase of about 30% from 2022, according to NSE data.
>> Value of futures and options trades on NSE reaches $5 trillion
Source: Bloomberg
Vietnam economy has strength as quarterly growth beats estimates
>> Vietnam's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2023, helped by a late turnaround in exports as well as gains in manufacturing and investment.
>> Gross domestic product rose 6.72%, after a revised 5.47% expansion in the third quarter, data from the General Statistics Office in Hanoi showed Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Singapore readies sales tax hike as demographic crunch looms
>> Singapore households are bracing for a sales tax hike that takes effect in the new year as the government shores up coffers ahead of an expected surge in social spending in the rapidly ageing city-state in the years ahead.
>> The goods and services tax, which is levied on everything from groceries to diamond rings, will be increased by one percentage point to 9% on Monday, the second phase of a two-stage rate hike.
>> This year the sales tax was raised to 8% from the previous 7%, which had been unchanged for 15 years.