Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 21,700; OMCs crack

Opening Bell: Amid subdued global trend, benchmark indices started the last trading session of 2023 on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 72,229 levels, down 181 points, while the Nifty50 was at 21,728, down 51 points.

Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enteprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and L&T led the rally on the frontline indices, while BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Titan Company, Power Grid, and SBI weighed.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.06 per cent and added 0.16 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, all except the Nifty Auto and FMCG indices were in tarding with losses. The Nifty index dipped 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Bank eased 0.4 per cent.