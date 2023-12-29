Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 21,700; OMCs crack
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 21,700; OMCs crack

Stock market LIVE updates on December 29, 2023: Sectorally, all except the Nifty Auto and FMCG indices were in tarding with losses

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Opening Bell: Amid subdued global trend, benchmark indices started the last trading session of 2023 on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 72,229 levels, down 181 points, while the Nifty50 was at 21,728, down 51 points. 
Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enteprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and L&T led the rally on the frontline indices, while BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Titan Company, Power Grid, and SBI weighed.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.06 per cent and added 0.16 per cent, respectively. 
Sectorally, all except the Nifty Auto and FMCG indices were in tarding with losses. The Nifty index dipped 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Bank eased 0.4 per cent.

Key Events

9:24 AM

BPCL, Kotak Bank, Apollo Hosp top Nifty drags

9:22 AM

FMCG, Auto stocks lead Nifty winners

9:20 AM

Heatmap: Most Sensex stocks open with losses

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty falls near 21,700

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex slides 200 pts

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 3 paise to open at 83.14/$

8:58 AM

WATCH :: Will rural distress continue to dent FMCG stocks in 2024?

8:52 AM

Record eight-year winning streak seen extending for Indian equities

8:31 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 6 points at 21,949

8:28 AM

Retail trading boom doubles derivatives turnover at NSE

8:18 AM

This is 2023′s best-performing market in Asia — how will it fare in the new year?

LT

BPCL, Kotak Bank, Apollo Hosp top Nifty drags

LT

FMCG, Auto stocks lead Nifty winners

LT

Heatmap: Most Sensex stocks open with losses

LT

Opening Bell: Nifty falls near 21,700

LT

Opening Bell: Sensex slides 200 pts

LT

Pre-Open: Nifty dips 40 points

LT

Pre-Open: Sensex off to flat start

LT

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 3 paise to open at 83.14/$

LT

WATCH :: Will rural distress continue to dent FMCG stocks in 2024?

LT

Rate impact, inflation decline: Axis MF forecasts 2024 as year of contrast

According to Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer at the fund house, and Shreyas Devalkar, who heads the equity investment team, the growth in the first half will likely be driven by election-related spending. "Post elections, we expect investment growth to take centre stage particularly from the private sector," they said. READ MORE

LT

Record eight-year winning streak seen extending for Indian equities

The unprecedented win streak has pushed India’s stock market valuation above $4 trillion for the first time, closing in on Hong Kong. That gap could narrow further as India continues to be one of the most favored markets in Asia for next year, owing to the fastest growth among the world’s major economies and persistent investor concerns over the outlook for its biggest emerging-market rival, China. READ MORE

LT

Fundraising through QIP shines, companies garner Rs 50,200 cr in 2023

ajaj Finance Ltd spearheaded the largest QIP, securing about Rs 8,800 crore. Following suit, Union Bank of India and Bank of India raised around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively. READ MORE

LT

FinMin sends notices to offshore crypto exchanges, asks Meity to block them

FIU-IND is the national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information related to suspect financial transactions to enforcement agencies and foreign FIUs. Both offshore and onshore VDA service providers operating in India, engaged in activities like exchanges between VDAs and fiat currencies, transfers of VDAs, and the safekeeping or administration of VDAs or instruments enabling control over VDAs, are required to register with FIU IND as Reporting Entities. They must comply with obligations mandated under the PML Act. This obligation is activity-based and is not contingent on physical presence in India. READ MORE

LT

Stocks to Watch today: TCPL, Tata Coffee, PNB, Railtel, BoB, IDFC First Bk

Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee to merge with Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) and TCPL Beverages & Foods (TBFL) with effect from January 1. The record date for the share swap is set as January 15.
 
IDFC First Bank: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have received RBI nod acquiring up to 9.95 per cent paid-up share capital of IDFC FIRST Bank. READ MORE

LT

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 136.64 crore on December 28

LT

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 4,358.99 crore on December 28

LT

Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 6 points at 21,949

LT

Retail trading boom doubles derivatives turnover at NSE

>> A growing number of Indian investors are plunging into riskier bets, dabbling in stocks with the hope of making quick profits.

>> Retail investors currently make up for more than 25% of the average daily turnover in derivatives.

>> More than 8 million individual investors traded in this segment in 2023, an increase of about 30% from 2022, according to NSE data.

>> Value of futures and options trades on NSE reaches $5 trillion

Source: Bloomberg


LT

Vietnam economy has strength as quarterly growth beats estimates

>> Vietnam's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2023, helped by a late turnaround in exports as well as gains in manufacturing and investment.

>> Gross domestic product rose 6.72%, after a revised 5.47% expansion in the third quarter, data from the General Statistics Office in Hanoi showed Friday.

Source: Bloomberg

LT

Singapore readies sales tax hike as demographic crunch looms

>> Singapore households are bracing for a sales tax hike that takes effect in the new year as the government shores up coffers ahead of an expected surge in social spending in the rapidly ageing city-state in the years ahead.
 
>> The goods and services tax, which is levied on everything from groceries to diamond rings, will be increased by one percentage point to 9% on Monday, the second phase of a two-stage rate hike.

>> This year the sales tax was raised to 8% from the previous 7%, which had been unchanged for 15 years.

Source: CNBC
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsMarket newsMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian stock marketsstock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Global Marketsstock market tradingstock market listingstock market rally

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price