Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100pts; IDBI dips 4%, Pharma stocks outperform

Stock Market Live: Benchmark equity indices held small gains in Wednesday's trade, tracking subdued global markets after US FOMC minutes revealed that members favour a 'restrictive' policy for longer.
The BSE Sensex erased the opening losses and was up nearly 100 points at 66,050. The NSE Nifty50 held the 19,800-mark.
Among the Sensex 30 shares, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and NTPC held notable gains, while TCS, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank were on slippery ground.
Meanwhile, the BSE MidCap index was up 0.1 per cent, while the SmallCap index slipped 0.1 per cent. Among stocks, IDBI Bank dipped 4 per cent after the govt cancelled the bid process to select a asset valuer for its sale.
This newly-listed stock has zoomed 50% in 8 days post Jefferies Buy call
Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, hit a new high at Rs 383.80, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. The stock of the personal care products company was quoting higher for the third straight trade, surging 16 per cent during this period. It was trading at its highest level since its market debut on November 7. Read
10:21 AM
Thematic mutual funds gain popularity; attract Rs 14,000 crore in 5 months
Thematic mutual funds have been gaining traction among investors with the category attracting nearly Rs 14,000 crore in the past five months, signalling an increasing high-risk appetite among investors. Read
9:58 AM
Explained: The pros and cons of linking RuPay Credit Card to UPI
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is looking for ways to encourage RuPay credit card payments linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by addressing challenges in its adoption. Read
9:42 AM
BPCL jumps 3%; to consider interim dividend on Nov 29
9:40 AM
Texmaco Rail up over 1%; opens QIP issue to raise Rs 750 crore
9:36 AM
TCS dips on $144 mn hit in punitive damages; to make $125 mn provision in Q3
The Supreme Court of the United States has confirmed punitive damages of $140 million against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Epic Systems Corporation case.
9:34 AM
Titan moves 1% up; CCI nods 27% stake acquisition in Caratlane
9:30 AM
IDBI Bank dips 4% as govt cancels bidding for bank's asset valuer
9:27 AM
Pharma, FMCG indices in green; Metal pocket trails
9:25 AM
SmallCap index dips, MidCap holds strength
9:23 AM
Hindalco, TCS, Kotak Bank lead losses on Nifty
9:22 AM
BPCL, Tata Consumer additional winners on Nifty
9:20 AM
Heatmap: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma lead gains on Sensex
9:18 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty unchanged at 19,790
9:16 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat with fractional uptick
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty settles flat
9:07 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to weak start
9:04 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens at 83.30/$ against last close of 83.36/$
9:02 AM
Maruti board meet on Nov 24 to pref allotment to Suzuki Motor
Maruti board to meet on November 24 to consider allotting 12.32 lakh equity shares on a preferential basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation.
8:57 AM
AMCs' contribution to backstop fund for debt mutual funds tops target
The contribution from asset management companies (AMCs) has surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore target for the creation of a Rs 33,000 crore backstop facility for debt mutual funds (MFs). The initial corpus for the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) is nearly Rs 3,100 crore, according to multiple government officials and AMC executives. READ MORE