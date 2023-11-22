Stock Market LIVE: Fed minutes pull Asia stocks lower; Gift Nifty in green
Stock Market LIVE updates on November 22, 2023: At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 20 points higher at 19,860
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start slightly higher on Wednesday amid reports that Israel has likely reached a hostage release deal with Hamas in exchange for a 5-day ceasefire. At 8:20 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 20 points higher at 19,860.
Market sentiment, however, will also likely be weighed by the Fed's latest policy minutes, which showed members want the policy to remain restrictive for longer.
Given the lack of appetite for any rate cuts, the Dow edged 0.18 per cent lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.20 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.
Asian stocks were also tepid with Hang Seng, CSI 300 and Kospi trading up to 0.6 per cent down. Nikkei in Japan was the only gainer, up 0.5 per cent.
Back home, some stocks on radar will be TCS after the US Supreme Court upheld punitive damages of $140 million against the company in the Epic Systems Corporation case.
Primary Market Update
The much-anticipated Tata Technologies IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 475 - Rs 500 per share. Is it worth your money? Watch Video
That apart, FedBank Financial Services IPO in the price band of Rs 133 - Rs 140 per share; Flair Writing Industries maiden share sale in the price band of Rs 288 - Rs 304 per share and Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO in Rs 160 - Rs 169 price band also commence today.
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Equity markets Dalal Street stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks TCS stock Reliance Industries Maruti Israel-Palestine Tata Technologies
First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:08 AM IST