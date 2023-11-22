Sensex (-0.23%)
65777.23 -153.54
Nifty (-0.18%)
19748.70 -34.70
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41907.20 + 23.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.44%)
6366.25 -93.30
Nifty Bank (-0.80%)
43340.05 -349.10
Heatmap

Financial sector must avoid 'all forms of exuberance': RBI governor

Banks, NBFCs would be 'well advised to take precautionary measures in four areas, says Shaktikanta Das

shaktikanta das

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The financial sector is doing well but it must avoid "all forms of exuberance" as credit growth accelerates, said Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday as he listed four areas of concern.

“At the current juncture there may not be any immediate cause for worry but to remain on top of things, banks and NBFCs would be well advised to take certain precautionary measures,” he said at the annual FICCI-IBA banking conference, referring to non-banking financial companies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He listed four areas where the financial sector needs to be careful. “First, while credit growth is accelerating in the current period, banks and NBFCs may take due care to ensure that credit growth at the overall, sectoral and sub-sectoral levels remain sustainable and all forms of exuberance are avoided,” he said.

Banks must strengthen their asset liability management. “In certain cases, we have observed increased reliance on high-cost short-term bulk deposits while the tenure of the loans, both in retail and corporate loans, is getting elongated,” he said.

Second, the increasing interconnection between banks and non-banking finance companies raises contagion risk. Banks must constantly evaluate their exposure to NBFCs.

Also Read: Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

“NBFCs, on their part, should focus on broad basing their funding sources and reducing over-dependence on bank funding,” said Das.

He asked microfinance institutions to refrain from charging usurious interest rates. “Though the interest rates are deregulated, certain NBFCs-MFIs appear to be enjoying relatively higher net interest margins. It is indeed for microfinance lenders to ensure that the flexibility provided to them in setting interest rates is used judiciously. They are expected to ensure that interest rates are transparent and not usurious.”

Das’s fourth point was about algorithm-based lending models: The fintech sector should test them periodically and watch out for risks.

“An important aspect that merits attention in this context is with regard to model-based lending through analytics. Banks and NBFCs need to be careful in relying solely on pre-set algorithms as assumptions based on which the models are operated. These models should be robust and tested and re-tested periodically,” he said.

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

RBI guv Shaktikanta Das asks NBFCs to reduce reliance on bank borrowing

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

SBI rejigs portfolio of MDs, DMDs, Vinay Tonse appointed managing director

Syndicate of 48 fake firms availing over Rs 199 cr false ITC claims busted

Govt cancels IDBI Bank asset valuer appointing bid, fresh RFP to be issued

Topics : Reserve Bank of India finance sector RBI RBI Governor Fintech sector

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon