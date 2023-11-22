Sensex (-0.23%)
65777.23 -153.54
Nifty (-0.18%)
19748.70 -34.70
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41907.20 + 23.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.44%)
6366.25 -93.30
Nifty Bank (-0.80%)
43340.05 -349.10
Heatmap

Foreign inflows to Indian bonds set for highest in 6 years over index call

Inflows to fixed income, including corporate debt, have reached nearly $6 billion thus far in 2023, with this month alone accounting for about a quarter of the flows, according to data compiled

NSE, Stock exchange

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ronojoy Mazumdar

Foreign inflows to Indian bonds this year are poised to reach the highest since 2017, as investors lap up local debt before the nation’s entry into global indices. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Inflows to fixed income, including corporate debt, have reached nearly $6 billion thus far in 2023, with this month alone accounting for about a quarter of the flows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Monthly inflows to the nation’s government bonds are set for their highest since April 2020, the longest streak since the fully-accessible route index-eligible category was introduced.

Chart
While JPMorgan’s decision in September to add India to its emerging market gauge is prompting investors to boost their holdings of local bonds, robust growth in company earnings and the economy has driven foreign inflows to nation’s equities. Global funds have bought more than $12 billion of shares this year, the most in emerging Asia. 

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Govt bonds may see $25 bn in inflows if included in Bloomberg indices: DBS

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Grip partners with wealth-tech platform to offer fixed-income products

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

Textile stocks in demand; Nitin Spinners, Vardhman, RSWM rally up to 14%

Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil IPO subscribed 2x on Day 1 so far

IFGL Refractories hits new high; zooms 87% in 1 month on solid Q2 results

This newly-listed stock has zoomed 50% in 8 days post Jefferies Buy call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 150 pts; Tata Tech IPO fully subscribed

Topics : Foreign capital inflows Indian bonds Fixed Income

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon