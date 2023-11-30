Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; MidCap index hits fresh record high
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; MidCap index hits fresh record high

Stock market LIVE updates today, November 30, 2023: Shares of Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, and Fedbank Financial Services will debut on the bourses today

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 09:41 AM IST
Opening Bell: Indian equities started with modest gains on Thursday amid mixed global cues with the S&P BSE Sensex up 96 points at 66,998 levels and the Nifty50 up 29 points at 20,126 levels in early deals.
Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Kotak Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank, L&T, HCL Tech, Grasim, Axis Bank, and Titan were the top gainers on the benchmark indices, supporting them with up to 2.4 per cent gains. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.13 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively. 
Among sectors, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Pharma, and Private Bank indices advanced 0.2 per cent each. On the flipside, the Nifty IT declined 0.23 per cent.

New listing

Shares of Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, and Fedbank Financial Services will debut on the bourses today.

Key Events

9:26 AM

9:25 AM

9:21 AM

9:19 AM

9:17 AM

9:16 AM

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.30/$ Vs Wednesday’s close of 83.33/$

8:51 AM

Tata Technologies to boost India's hot IPO market on trading debut

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index gains 15 points at 20,147

8:31 AM

Bond market's best month since 1980s sparks cross-asset rally

8:14 AM

US economy grows 5.2% in third quarter; higher interest rates eroding momentum

8:01 AM

ALERT :: China factory activity shrinks for a second month in November

9:41 AM

Ultratech leads Sensex gains on acquiring cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement

Acquired the cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement in Jharkhand for Rs 169.79 crore.

9:37 AM

IDBI Bank firms up as govt re-starts bids for appointing asset valuer

The government on Wednesday issued a fresh RFP for the appointment of asset valuer for strategic sale-bound IDBI Bank. The last date for submitting bids by asset valuer is January 5. 

9:35 AM

Metro Brands surges 5% on pact with US-based Foot Locker

US-based Foot Locker has entered into a a long-term licensing agreement with Metro Brands and FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of  Nykaa Fashion, for marketing the former’s products in India.
 

9:31 AM

Adani Total Gas slumps 5% on profit taking after over 40% rally in 2 days

9:28 AM

9:26 AM

9:25 AM

9:21 AM

9:19 AM

9:17 AM

9:16 AM

9:09 AM

9:08 AM

9:03 AM

9:00 AM

Vanguard to Goldman Sachs, global firms rush to buy Alipay's Zomato stakes

In October, Japan's SoftBank sold a 1.1% stake in Zomato, which is India's biggest food delivery service. Alipay's exit from Zomato also comes at a time when Chinese investors have been cutting their stakes in Indian companies. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Equity stocks: What foreign investors bought and sold in September quarter

FPI holding (including ADR and GDR) in the BSE-200 Index stood at 21.4 per cent in the September quarter while DII holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 15.7 per cent in the September quarter from 15.5 per cent in the June quarter. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Tata Technologies to boost India's hot IPO market on trading debut

While the 205 IPOs in India so far in 2023 have mostly been small — only two raised more than $500 million — about 80 per cent of the newcomers are trading above their offer prices versus 62 per cent in Asia. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., a state-run lender to renewable energy projects, surged 88 per cent in its trading debut Wednesday. READ MORE

8:47 AM

RIL, ICICI, Infy to draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch

The flows in these four companies will range between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 2,000 crore. Given how large these stocks are, analysts say the impact on account of these passive flows will be minimal. Moreover, the Rs 30,000 crore inflows will be invested in 567 Indian stocks that are part of the MSCI ACWI IMI ex USA ex China ex Hong Index. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, Gandhar Oil, Airtel, BoB, Thomas Cook, IDBI Bk

Gandhar Oil Refinery, Fedbank Financial Services: These two stocks will also debut on the bourses Thursday. The former too seems likely to list at a healthy premium of around 35 per cent, while the latter may see muted introduction, suggests GMP.
 
RIL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank: According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research these four stocks are expected to draw the highest inflows among domestic stocks on account of the US Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board’s decision to change the benchmark index for gaining international exposure. The move is likely to channel $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) inflows into Indian equities. READ MORE

8:41 AM

Bias for Nifty IT index to turn bullish only above 32,664, indicates chart

Traders are advised to consider buying positions only above the 32,664 level on a closing basis. Until this breakout occurs, it is advisable to exercise patience and refrain from adding fresh positions. READ MORE

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMarket newsIndian stock marketsGlobal stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty 50OPEC meetingTata Technologiesstock market listingGlobal Markets

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:54 AM IST

