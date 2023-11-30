Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; MidCap index hits fresh record high

Opening Bell: Indian equities started with modest gains on Thursday amid mixed global cues with the S&P BSE Sensex up 96 points at 66,998 levels and the Nifty50 up 29 points at 20,126 levels in early deals.

Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Kotak Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank, L&T, HCL Tech, Grasim, Axis Bank, and Titan were the top gainers on the benchmark indices, supporting them with up to 2.4 per cent gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.13 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Pharma, and Private Bank indices advanced 0.2 per cent each. On the flipside, the Nifty IT declined 0.23 per cent.