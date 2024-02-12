Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty at 21800; IT pack top gainer

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Monday as trade elsewhere in Asia remained muted with most markets closed on account of Lunar New Year. The BSE Sensex rose 150 points to 71,740 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 37 points to 21,820.
Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M and TCS held the spots of lead gainers on the Sensex, while Dr Reddy's and Divi's Labs were the additional winners on Nifty.
On the flip side, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hero Moto, ONGC and Coal India were the top frontline losers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.27 per cent. Among other stocks, Gensol Engineering jumped 5 per cent as its consortium with Matrix Gas won the PLI scheme bid for hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing.
Mamaearth owner Honasa Consumer's share soared 9 per cent before paring gains after its Q3 profit jumped 265 per cent YoY to Rs 26 crore.
>> Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported over two-fold increase in net profit at Rs 733 crore for Q3FY24 on account of improvement in core income.
9:38 AM
Apex Frozen Foods sinks 13% post Q3 results
9:34 AM
Result Reaction :: ONGC falls 1% on 10% YoY drop in net profit
>> Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a decline of around 10 per cent to Rs 10,356 crore in Q3FY24, compared to Rs 11,489 crore in the year-ago period.
>> ONGC's board has approved a second interim dividend of 80 per cent, i.e. Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the fiscal 2023-24.
9:31 AM
Navin Fluorine gains 2% as LIC ups stake
>> Life Insurance of India (LIC) has increased its stake in the company to 7.07 per cent from 5.03 per cent earlier.
9:29 AM
Railtel Corporation slips 2% on profit booking post order win
>> Company has received order worth Rs 18.21 crore from the Minsitry of Defence.
9:28 AM
Orient Press zooms 14% as it forays into candle biz
>> The Board has approved for setting up of new manufacturing facility/plant for new line of business of production of candles.
9:26 AM
IRCTC in red as it incorporates payment aggregator arm
>> IRCTC has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of 'IRCTC Payments Ltd' for the purpose of payment aggregator business.
9:24 AM
Easy Trip Planners surges 3% on plan to open 5-star hotel in Ayodhya
>> The Board has considered and in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, which is less then one kilometer from Shree Ram Mandir, through investment of an amount of up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited.
9:23 AM
Gensol Engineering rallies 5% as consortium wins project under PLI
>> Gensol Engineering & Matrix Gas consortium has won a bid of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program.
9:21 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices rise 0.25% each
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: FMCG, Realty indices in red
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Gainers & losers neck tussle on index; IT leads, Power stocks dip
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty index slides vs Gift Nifty's hint of gap-up start
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex ekes out tepid gains in early deals
9:13 AM
ALERT :: Gensol Engineering & Matrix Gas consortium win PLI bid for Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing
>> The company has won a bid of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program.
>> The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tests 21,800
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises little over 100 pts
9:02 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens flat
9:00 AM
WATCH :: Will Sebi's new disclosure norms affect FII flows?
8:57 AM
LIC expects income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr in Q4, says chairman
The state-owned insurer last week reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 against Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period. Its net premium income improved to Rs 1,17,017 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,11,788 crore in the same period a year ago.