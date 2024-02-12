Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm confirms resignation of Payments Bank director Manju Agarwal

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on Feb 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing

Paytm Payments Bank

The payments firm on Friday said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Indian financial technology company Paytm on Monday confirmed media reports of an independent director at its banking arm having resigned.
Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on Feb 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing.
The payments firm on Friday said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, a week after India's central bank ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm Money Paytm for business paytm payment bank Paytm Money limited

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

