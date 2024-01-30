Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 50 pts, Nifty holds 21,750; Bajaj twins fall
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 50 pts, Nifty holds 21,750; Bajaj twins fall

Stock market Update on Tuesday, January 30: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.6 per cent, and the SmallCap surged 0.8 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Stock market updates on January 30, 2024: Following a strong rally on Monday, benchmark indices started Tuesday's trading session with modest gains backed by supportive global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 59 points higher at 72,000, and was seen quoting with a gain of 150 points at 72,100 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 moved near the 21,800 levels.
Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the prominent gainers in Sensex 30. On the flip side, Bajaj Finance shed almost 5 per cent even as the NBFC reported 22 per cent YoY growth in Q3 consolidated net at Rs 3,639 crore backed by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and fees and commissions. 
Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ITC and Power Grid were the other notable losers.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.6 per cent, and the SmallCap surged 0.8 per cent.  
Primary Market Update
BLS E Services Rs 311 crore IPO opens for subscription today. The offer period closes on February 01. Company to issue up to 2.30 crore fresh equity shares in the price band of Rs 129 - Rs 135 per share.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Hang Seng slipped nearly 2 per cent amid Evergrande fall out. Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan were marginally up, while Shanghai Composite and Straits Times were down.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at record highs a day ahead of the start of two-day US Federal Reserve Policy meeting. The S&P 500 jumped 0.8 per cent, while Dow Jones added 0.6 per cent. Nasdaq soared over 1 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note dipped 8.6 basis points to 4.074 per cent, after the Treasury department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates.  

9:25 AM

Heatmap: JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel lead Sensex gains

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty tops 21,800

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 85 pts higher

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens nearly flat at 83.13/$

9:02 AM

Will the interim Budget be a non-event for the markets?

8:58 AM

Global factors, not 2024 Lok Sabha elections, worry fund managers

8:54 AM

Mixed outlook for Tata Steel stock as global demand remains soft

8:44 AM

Valuation to risks: What's in store for mutual fund investors in 2024?

8:39 AM

Launch delays key risk to outlook for pharma company Cipla stock

8:31 AM

Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

8:26 AM

Nifty Bank rangebound on charts in near-term: Check levels to watch out

8:12 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng dips nearly 2% in mixed trade

7:44 AM

US Market Update:: Dow Jones, S&P 500 end over 0.5% higher

9:02 AM

Will the interim Budget be a non-event for the markets?

Will the upcoming polls influence the interim Budget proposals of Finance Minister? Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies shares his expectations. WATCH VIDEO

8:58 AM

Global factors, not 2024 Lok Sabha elections, worry fund managers

High interest rates and expectations of domestic investors are top concerns, they said at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023. READ MORE


8:54 AM

Mixed outlook for Tata Steel stock as global demand remains soft

In Q3FY24, Tata Steel's standalone revenue increased by 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 34,700 crore, in line with consensus. READ MORE



8:48 AM

Pay $4 million to engine lessors by February 15, Delhi HC tells SpiceJet

The airline had sought more time for payment and said they could pay $1 million upfront. SpiceJet is supposed to pay close to $11 million to the lessors. READ MORE


8:44 AM

Valuation to risks: What's in store for mutual fund investors in 2024?

With the market delivering strong returns in 2023 (close to 20 per cent by largecaps and around 45 per cent in midcaps and smallcaps), the scope for similar gains is limited in 2024, say fund managers.  READ MORE

8:39 AM

Launch delays key risk to outlook for pharma company Cipla stock

The country’s second-largest pharma company by market capitalisation, Cipla posted a strong performance in the December quarter led by domestic operations. This, coupled with higher margins, led to an upward revision in earnings estimates by as much as 12 per cent. READ MORE

8:34 AM

FY25 likely to see 7% growth: Finance ministry ahead of Interim Budget

The Indian economy is expected to expand at around 7 per cent in FY25, the finance ministry’s review of the economy estimated on Monday. This, the government said, will mark the fourth consecutive post-pandemic year for the Indian economy to register growth at or over 7 per cent. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Q3 earnings today: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, PB Fintech, Adani Total Gas, Cochin Shipyard, KEC International and KPIT Tech, among others.  New listing: Epack Durable will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 230. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Nifty Bank rangebound on charts in near-term: Check levels to watch out

A detailed analysis indicates a trading range between 46,050 on the upper side and 44,430 on the lower side, as per Ravi Nathani. READ MORE

 

8:22 AM

Fund flows ALERT:: DIIs aggressive buyers on day when benchmarks soared nearly 2%

Domestic Institutional Investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,221 crore on Monday, while Foreign Institutional Investors net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 110 crore.

8:18 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes atop 21,950; hints at 100-pt gap-up


8:12 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng dips nearly 2% in mixed trade

Source: Yahoo Finance

8:08 AM

Prepping for IPOs, startups shore up ops and focus on profitability

Layoffs, corporate restructuring, governance and most importantly profitability: The 14 Indian startups that plan initial public offerings (IPOs) this year are pulling out all the stops to ensure successful market debuts. READ MORE


8:04 AM

RBI to conduct overnight VRR to infuse Rs 25,000 crore on Tuesday

In the preceding VRR auctions, the central bank received a significant response, with banks submitting bids ranging between 2.5 to 3.2 times the bidding amounts due to tight liquidity conditions. READ MORE


First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

