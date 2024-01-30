Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Suzlon bags 642 MW project from ACPL to set wind turbines in Andhra

A project of this size can provide electricity to around 5.28 lakh households and curb about 20.87 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year

Suzlon bags 642 MW project from ACPL to set wind turbines in Andhra

Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested Doubly-Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewables solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has bagged a 642-MW wind power project from an Evren company, ABC Cleantech Private Limited (ACPL).
Evren is a joint venture in India between Brookfield and Axis Energy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As part of the order, Suzlon will install 214 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each in Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said.
"Suzlon is committed to partnering with Evren to enhance their green energy portfolios while helping advance India's renewable energy goals," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.
Evren is the new development platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy. Evren has an initial target to build over 6 GW of renewable energy assets in the next 2-3 years in the most resource-rich states in India.
JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, We are happy to announce our first order with Evren."

A project of this size can provide electricity to around 5.28 lakh households and curb about 20.87 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.
As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and undertake installation and commissioning for the project. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.
Suman Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Evren said in the statement, "We are delighted to partner with Suzlon Energy for this project. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and operational capacities to develop and operate a high-quality clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come.
Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested Doubly-Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements, the statement added.

Also Read

Suzlon bags 300 MW project from Apraava Energy to supply wind turbines

Suzlon Group secures 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

Inox Wind 3 MW WTGs make entry in MNRE's list of approved turbines

Suzlon bags 31.5-MW wind energy project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption amid quality control issue

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

L&T's construction arm bags order to set up solar power plant in Dubai

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

Toyota holds lead as world's no. 1 automobile manufacturer for fourth year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzlon Group Suzlon wind power generation wind energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayMotorola Moto G24Bank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon