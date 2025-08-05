Inox India consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 339.62 croreNet profit of Inox India rose 16.11% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 339.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 296.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales339.62296.41 15 OPM %22.4223.68 -PBDT88.0873.53 20 PBT80.5167.93 19 NP61.1252.64 16
