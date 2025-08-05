Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹824 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹918 crore in the same quarter last year

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of pharmaceutical major Aurobindo Pharma fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,067.3 on Tuesday after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
At 11:45 PM, Aurobindo Pharma was trading at 2.08 per cent lower at ₹1,067.7 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 0.38 per cent at 24,629.25. The stock has crashed over 31 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,592 touched on September 13, 2024. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹62,261.93 crore. 
 

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results

Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit fell 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹824 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹918 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The revenue from operations grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,868 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹7,567 crore a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) before R&D remained almost flat at ₹1,967 crore compared to ₹1,936 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin before R&D declined by 84 bps to 24.8 per cent in Q1FY26, from 25.6 per cent a year ago.

US formulations revenue marginally declined by 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,488 crore, while Europe formulations revenue increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,338 crore, and growth markets revenue increased by 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹772 crore.
 
The company’s R&D expenditure for the quarter stood at ₹367 crore, accounting for 4.7 per cent of total revenues. In addition, the company received final approval for 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the quarter.  

Aurobindo Pharma dividend

Despite the muted earnings, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (400 per cent) and fixed August 8, 2025, as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before August 21, 2025. 

About Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded speciality pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.
 
The company has 31 manufacturing and packaging facilities that are approved by leading regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UK MHRA, EDQM, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, and Brazil ANVISA. The company has a robust product portfolio spread across 7 major therapeutic areas, including CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

