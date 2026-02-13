Torrent Pharma Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 26%; revenue up 17.6%

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit on a consolidated basis for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26) at Rs 635 crore. Revenue from operations also grew 17.6 per cent to Rs 3,303 crore.

The growth can be attributed to robust performance across multiple markets and segments.

On a sequential basis, net profit grew by 7.4 per cent while revenue from operations remained flat.

The results were announced after market hours. The company’s stock on Friday fell a marginal 0.18 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 4,074.05 per share on the BSE.

Torrent’s India revenues rose 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,798 crore during the quarter, outpacing the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), which expanded 10 per cent, according to AIOCD PharmaTrac secondary market data. The performance was driven by higher volumes in chronic and sub-chronic therapies, led by the cardiac, gastro and diabetes (OAD) segments. For the nine months ended FY26, India revenues stood at Rs 5,430 crore, up 12 per cent.

Revenues from the Brazil market increased 27 per cent to Rs 371 crore in the quarter. Data from IQVIA showed the company grew 13 per cent, compared with overall market growth of 7 per cent, aided by strong performance of key brands and recent launches. The company currently has 60 products under review with Brazil’s regulator, Anvisa. For 9M FY26, Brazil revenues rose 21 per cent to Rs 907 crore.

The United States business reported 19 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 321 crore during the quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 12 per cent to $36 million, supported by recent product launches. For 9M FY26, US revenues grew 21 per cent to Rs 967 crore, while constant currency revenues rose 16 per cent to $111 million.

Revenues from the German market rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 304 crore, although constant currency revenues declined 6 per cent to €29 million, reflecting supply disruptions at a third-party supplier. For the nine months ended FY26, Germany revenues increased 7 per cent to Rs 916 crore, while constant currency revenues were down 3 per cent at €91 million.