GMR Airports Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 14% to ₹174 crore

GMR Airports Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 14% to ₹174 crore

Higher expenses dent earnings even as revenue jumps and passenger traffic hits record levels; DIAL swings to highest profit since Q3 FY22

GMR Airports

GAL-owned airports handled record 31.9 million passengers in the December quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) on Friday reported a 14 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 173.96 crore in the three months ended December 2025, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company, which operates Delhi, Hyderabad and a few other airports, had a profit after tax of Rs 202.10 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, GMR Airports' total income surged to Rs 4,082.77 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 2,748.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the latest December quarter, total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,293.49 crore.

 

GAL-owned airports handled record 31.9 million passengers in the December quarter, with Delhi airport handling 20.8 million passengers.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the consortium led by the GMR Group, recorded a profit after tax of Rs 231 crore in the 2025 December quarter, swinging into the black from a loss of Rs 243 crore in the year-ago period.

The release said DIAL's profit after tax is the highest since the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

