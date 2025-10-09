Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace plan, says Trump

Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace plan, says Trump

In a major breakthrough, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first stage of a US-mediated peace deal to halt Gaza fighting, release hostages, and begin Israeli troop withdrawal

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a United States-brokered peace plan to pause fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners, US President Donald Trump announced. 
 
Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!”
 

Trump hails historic breakthrough, thanks mediators

 
Calling the development a “GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America,” Trump expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for helping achieve what he termed a “Historic and Unprecedented Event.” He added, “Blessed are the peacemakers!” 
 
 
The breakthrough was reached just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, following indirect talks in Egypt that produced progress on the initial phase of Trump’s 20-point peace framework.
 

Hamas confirms deal, calls for ceasefire enforcement

 
Hamas confirmed that an agreement had been reached to end the Gaza war, ensure Israeli withdrawal, and implement a hostage-prisoner swap, Reuters reported. The group urged Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel adhered to the ceasefire deal.

According to the Associated Press, Hamas plans to release all living hostages this weekend, while the Israeli military will begin its withdrawal from most of Gaza. 
 

Netanyahu welcomes agreement, credits US mediation

 
Following Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “great day for Israel.” On X, he said, “Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day.”
 
He also expressed “deep gratitude” to President Trump and his team for their efforts in securing the deal. “With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbours,” Netanyahu said. 
In another post on social media, Netanyahu said, “With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will return home. This is both a diplomatic achievement and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.” 
 
He continued, “From the beginning, I made it clear that we would not rest until every hostage was brought back and all our goals were accomplished. Through steadfast resolve, decisive military action, and the remarkable efforts of our great friend and ally, President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.” 
 
“I thank President Trump for his leadership, partnership, and unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and the freedom of our hostages,” Netanyahu added.
 
The announcement marks the biggest breakthrough so far in efforts to end the conflict that began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

