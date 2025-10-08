Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin plans new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida

Lupin plans new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Lupin announced its plans for a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, a significant step in safeguarding the health and safety of Florida families and the nation. With a projected cumulative investment of $250 million, including research & development, infrastructure and capital expenditures over a five-year period, the new site will have the capacity to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines, including lifesaving albuterol inhalers for children with asthma and service members at home and overseas.

By strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing supply chain diversification, this critical project will enhance medicine security and strengthen Lupin's position as a global respiratory leader. Locally, this will generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.

 

The expansion of Lupin's footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy. This new state-of-the-art facility will build on our existing presence in Florida, which is home to Lupin's headquarters and our Advanced Inhalation Research Center. This investment demonstrates Lupin's commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain reliability and our ability to partner with Florida's leaders to strengthen America's medicine security by growing our capacity to produce affordable treatments for patients. We are grateful to Florida's leadership for their partnership in making this possible, said Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Lupin.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

