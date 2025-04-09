Swiggy share price advances 3% on launching Maxxsaver; check details here

Shares of food and grocery delivery platform company, Swiggy, were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday, April 9. The company's shares climbed 3.51 per cent to a day's high of ₹345 apiece during the intra-day deals on Wednesday.

Swiggy's share price came on the back of the news that the company's quick commerce arm, Swiggy Instamart, has launched an in-app feature called 'Maxxsaver' to maximise savings on large orders, on Tuesday, April 8. The northward movement incame on the back of the news that the company's quick commerce arm, Swiggy Instamart, has launched an in-app feature called 'Maxxsaver' to maximise savings on large orders, on Tuesday, April 8.

The feature allows customers to shop across all categories. Swiggy Instamart currently offers over 35,000 products, ranging from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, and toys. Maxxsaver enables customers to save up to ₹500 after reaching a certain order value, Swiggy said in a statement. READ MORE

Incorporated on December 26, 2013, Swiggy is a technology company offering food delivery, grocery, and household item services through its platform. The company has expanded its services to over 500 cities, including food delivery, Instamart, and Genie. Swiggy has also acquired DineOut and introduced restaurant discovery, bookings, and payment services.

As of April 9, Swiggy's market capitalisation stands at ₹77,969.00 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty Next50 index.

Swiggy shares have declined nearly 37 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has dropped 5.56 per cent during the same period.

The company's shares reached their 52-week high of ₹617.30 per share on the NSE on December 23, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of ₹306.95 per share on April 6, 2025.

Also Read

Swiggy shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At around 03:16 PM on Wednesday, the company's shares were trading at ₹341 apiece, up 2.31 per cent from the previous close of ₹333.30 on the NSE.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading lower. The BSE Sensex was down by 378 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 73,848.10 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 133 points, or 0.59 per cent lower, at 22,402 levels.