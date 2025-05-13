Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

The automaker has declared total income of ₹121,012 crore in the Q4 FY25, the company had reported ₹120,431 crore total income in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year

Tata Motors

The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share subject to approval by the shareholders.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,556 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a decline of 51.2 per cent from last year's Q4 result of ₹17,528 crore.  The automaker has declared total income of ₹121,012 crore in the Q4 FY25, the company had reported ₹120,431 crore total income in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. 
The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share subject to approval by the shareholders. 
The company anticipates the luxury automobile segment will navigate global economic challenges with relative ease, ''Tariffs and related geo-political actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better.''
 
 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

