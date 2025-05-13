Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,556 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a decline of 51.2 per cent from last year's Q4 result of ₹17,528 crore. The automaker has declared total income of ₹121,012 crore in the Q4 FY25, the company had reported ₹120,431 crore total income in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share subject to approval by the shareholders.
The company anticipates the luxury automobile segment will navigate global economic challenges with relative ease, ''Tariffs and related geo-political actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better.''