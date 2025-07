Trump 25% tariff on India: 5 textile, jewellery stocks may crack up to 27%

Titan Company

Goldiam International Current Price: ₹318 Likely Target: ₹264 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹311; ₹295 Resistance: ₹324; ₹345; ₹350 On the downside, the stock could slide all the way towards the 100-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹264, and can be expected to act as a strong support. The stock has been trading above this long-term average since November 2023. Intermediate support for the stock can be expected around ₹311 and ₹295 levels. Current Price: ₹318Likely Target: ₹264Downside Risk: 17%Support: ₹311; ₹295Resistance: ₹324; ₹345; ₹350 Goldiam International has given a fresh downside breakout, indicating that the near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹324; above which hurdles for the stock exist around ₹345 and ₹350 levels.On the downside, the stock could slide all the way towards the 100-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹264, and can be expected to act as a strong support. The stock has been trading above this long-term average since November 2023. Intermediate support for the stock can be expected around ₹311 and ₹295 levels.

Gokaldas Exports (Gokex) Current Price: ₹830 Likely Target: ₹730 Downside Risk: 12.1% Support: ₹780 Resistance: ₹865; ₹900 Indo Count Industries Current Price: ₹267 Likely Target: ₹195 Downside Risk: 27% Support: ₹245; ₹215 Resistance: ₹294; ₹314 On the downside, the stock may tumble towards ₹195 levels, hints the monthly chart. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹245, wherein stands the 200-WMA, and ₹215 levels. Current Price: ₹830Likely Target: ₹730Downside Risk: 12.1%Support: ₹780Resistance: ₹865; ₹900 Gokaldas Exports is now seen trading clearly below its 100-WMA after a gap of three months. The stock may now slide towards ₹730 levels, with interim support anticipated around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹780 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹865 and ₹900 resistance zone.Current Price: ₹267Likely Target: ₹195Downside Risk: 27%Support: ₹245; ₹215Resistance: ₹294; ₹314 Indo Count Industries has dipped below its trend line support, and also the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. Bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹274 and ₹290 levels.On the downside, the stock may tumble towards ₹195 levels, hints the monthly chart. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹245, wherein stands the 200-WMA, and ₹215 levels.

Welspun Living Current Price: ₹126 Likely Target: ₹104 Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹121 Resistance: ₹130; ₹135 Current Price: ₹126Likely Target: ₹104Downside Risk: 17.5%Support: ₹121Resistance: ₹130; ₹135 Welspun Living is likely to trade with a bearish bias as long as the stock trades below ₹130 levels; above which a key hurdle for the stock exists at ₹135 - the 100-DMA. On the downside, the stock may re-test support around the monthly trend line at ₹104 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible around ₹121 levels.

Shares of Indian textile and gems & jewellery exporters cracked up to 7 per cent in intra-day trades on Thursday, after the US sanctioned up to 25 per cent tariffs on India.The US President on Wednesday post market-hours announced a tariff rate of 25 per cent on Indian goods imported in the US starting from August 1, 2025. President Donald Trump also said an additional penalty will be imposed on India for its defence and energy procurements from Russia.Experts believe the sharp tariff hit could have a significant adverse impact on India's shipments to the US, which accounts for about a fifth of its exports.According to reports, the US accounted for nearly 25 per cent of textiles & apparel exports, and close to 30 per cent of total Indian jewellery exports. Higher tariffs may lead to reduced or delayed orders from the US.Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on 5 stocks across the Indian textile and jewellery sector that may decline up to 27 per cent from here.Current Price: ₹3,345Likely Target: ₹3,000Downside Risk: 10.3%Support: ₹3,275; ₹3,215Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,518 Titan stock is seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹3,349, on the daily chart. Break and sustained trade below the same open the doors for a likely extend fall towards the ₹3,000-mark. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,275 and ₹3,215 levels.The short-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹3,518, with interim resistance seen at ₹3,460.