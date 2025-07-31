Trump 25% tariff on India: 5 textile, jewellery stocks may crack up to 27%

Titan CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,345 Likely Target: ₹3,000 Downside Risk: 10.3% Support: ₹3,275; ₹3,215 Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,518 Titan stock is seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹3,349, on the daily chart. Break and sustained trade below the same open the doors for a likely extend fall towards the ₹3,000-mark. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,275 and ₹3,215 levels. The short-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹3,518, with interim resistance seen at ₹3,460.
Goldiam InternationalCurrent Price: ₹318 Likely Target: ₹264 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹311; ₹295 Resistance: ₹324; ₹345; ₹350 Goldiam International has given a fresh downside breakout, indicating that the near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹324; above which hurdles for the stock exist around ₹345 and ₹350 levels. On the downside, the stock could slide all the way towards the 100-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹264, and can be expected to act as a strong support. The stock has been trading above this long-term average since November 2023. Intermediate support for the stock can be expected around ₹311 and ₹295 levels.
Gokaldas Exports (Gokex)Current Price: ₹830 Likely Target: ₹730 Downside Risk: 12.1% Support: ₹780 Resistance: ₹865; ₹900 Gokaldas Exports is now seen trading clearly below its 100-WMA after a gap of three months. The stock may now slide towards ₹730 levels, with interim support anticipated around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹780 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹865 and ₹900 resistance zone.
Indo Count IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹267 Likely Target: ₹195 Downside Risk: 27% Support: ₹245; ₹215 Resistance: ₹294; ₹314 Indo Count Industries has dipped below its trend line support, and also the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. Bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹274 and ₹290 levels. On the downside, the stock may tumble towards ₹195 levels, hints the monthly chart. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹245, wherein stands the 200-WMA, and ₹215 levels.
Welspun LivingCurrent Price: ₹126 Likely Target: ₹104 Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹121 Resistance: ₹130; ₹135 Welspun Living is likely to trade with a bearish bias as long as the stock trades below ₹130 levels; above which a key hurdle for the stock exists at ₹135 - the 100-DMA. On the downside, the stock may re-test support around the monthly trend line at ₹104 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible around ₹121 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app