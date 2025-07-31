Home / Markets / News / Trump 25% tariff on India: 5 textile, jewellery stocks may crack up to 27%

Trump 25% tariff on India: 5 textile, jewellery stocks may crack up to 27%

Titan, Gokaldas Exports, Welspun Living, Goldiam International and Indo Count are likely to decline up to 27% from here, as stocks break below key support levels; show technical charts.

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
premium
Trading strategy in key jewellery, textile stocks post Trump 25% tariff on India. | Image: Freepik
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Indian textile and gems & jewellery exporters cracked up to 7 per cent in intra-day trades on Thursday, after the US sanctioned up to 25 per cent tariffs on India.  The US President on Wednesday post market-hours announced a tariff rate of 25 per cent on Indian goods imported in the US starting from August 1, 2025. President Donald Trump also said an additional penalty will be imposed on India for its defence and energy procurements from Russia.  Experts believe the sharp tariff hit could have a significant adverse impact on India's shipments to the US, which accounts for about a fifth of its exports.  ALSO READ | Indian textile industry in uncertainty, still sees edge over rivals  According to reports, the US accounted for nearly 25 per cent of textiles & apparel exports, and close to 30 per cent of total Indian jewellery exports. Higher tariffs may lead to reduced or delayed orders from the US.  Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on 5 stocks across the Indian textile and jewellery sector that may decline up to 27 per cent from here. 

Titan Company

Current Price: ₹3,345  Likely Target: ₹3,000  Downside Risk: 10.3%  Support: ₹3,275; ₹3,215  Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,518  Titan stock is seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹3,349, on the daily chart. Break and sustained trade below the same open the doors for a likely extend fall towards the ₹3,000-mark. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,275 and ₹3,215 levels.  The short-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹3,518, with interim resistance seen at ₹3,460. 
 
 

Goldiam International

Current Price: ₹318  Likely Target: ₹264  Downside Risk: 17%  Support: ₹311; ₹295  Resistance: ₹324; ₹345; ₹350  Goldiam International has given a fresh downside breakout, indicating that the near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹324; above which hurdles for the stock exist around ₹345 and ₹350 levels.  On the downside, the stock could slide all the way towards the 100-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹264, and can be expected to act as a strong support. The stock has been trading above this long-term average since November 2023. Intermediate support for the stock can be expected around ₹311 and ₹295 levels. 
 
 

Gokaldas Exports (Gokex)

Current Price: ₹830  Likely Target: ₹730  Downside Risk: 12.1%  Support: ₹780  Resistance: ₹865; ₹900  Gokaldas Exports is now seen trading clearly below its 100-WMA after a gap of three months. The stock may now slide towards ₹730 levels, with interim support anticipated around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹780 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹865 and ₹900 resistance zone. 
 
 

Indo Count Industries

Current Price: ₹267  Likely Target: ₹195  Downside Risk: 27%  Support: ₹245; ₹215  Resistance: ₹294; ₹314  Indo Count Industries has dipped below its trend line support, and also the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. Bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹274 and ₹290 levels.  On the downside, the stock may tumble towards ₹195 levels, hints the monthly chart. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹245, wherein stands the 200-WMA, and ₹215 levels. 
 
 

Welspun Living

Current Price: ₹126  Likely Target: ₹104  Downside Risk: 17.5%  Support: ₹121  Resistance: ₹130; ₹135  Welspun Living is likely to trade with a bearish bias as long as the stock trades below ₹130 levels; above which a key hurdle for the stock exists at ₹135 - the 100-DMA. On the downside, the stock may re-test support around the monthly trend line at ₹104 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible around ₹121 levels. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin: Nifty Pharma slips 2% amid Trump tariff jitters

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts; Nifty below 24,750; OMCs, Auto lead fall; VIX spikes 7%

Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Auto stocks fall up to 3% on tariff jolt

Dividend stocks: Maruti Suzuki, 52 others to go ex-date on Aug 1; full list

Asian stocks slide as weak China data, copper plunge rattle markets

Topics :US trade tariffMarket technicalsstock market tradingJewellery sharesIndian textilesTitanGokaldas ExportsIndo CountStock market crashTrading strategies

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story