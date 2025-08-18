Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares rose 6.5 per cent on Monday, after the company posted its Q1 results; check what analysts suggest on the stock

vodafone idea vi

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares rose 8.6 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹6.68 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results
 
At 10:13 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 6.18 per cent higher at ₹6.53 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 1.27 per cent higher at 81,624.51.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Vodafone Idea Q1 results recap 

The telecom major reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹6,608 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹6,432 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, loss narrowed from ₹7,166.1 crore in Q4FY25.
 
 
Its revenue from operations, however, grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,022.5 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹10,508.3 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased slightly from ₹10,948.3 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The company said that its Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) for the quarter stood at ₹177, up 15 per cent from ₹154 in Q1FY25.

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 950 pts, Nifty above 24,950; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stocks to Watch, Aug 18: Vi, Glenmark Pharma, BPCL, NTPC, M&M, PVR Inox

vodafone idea vi

Vi Q1 loss widens to ₹6,608 crore; Kishore to replace Moondra as CEO

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q1 loss widens to ₹6,608 cr; Abhijith Kishore named new CEO

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat after rangebound trade; Infosys, Eternal shine

 
The company’s capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹2,440 crore, while bank debt declined to ₹1,930 crore as of June 30, 2025.
 
Its 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million in the June quarter, up from 126.7 million in Q1FY25.
 
“This has been a decisive turnaround quarter. The investments made over the past three quarters to expand our 4G coverage have started yielding results, as reflected in the 90 per cent lower subscriber loss compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year, being the lowest subscriber decline since merger," said Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodafone Idea. 

Vodafone Idea Q1 results: Analysts view 

Kranti Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes that the damage level for Vi has come down in the quarter under review, but the business is yet to stabilise. 
 
Bathini suggests that Vi shares are more suitable for high-risk appetite investors and speculators. He also said that one should monitor improvement in the growth prospects. 
 
Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga recommended avoiding Vodafone Idea shares post its Q1. The company, according to Baliga, has a long way to catch up, as there is no clear sign as to when the company will be profitable and when the accumulated losses will be cleared. 
 

More From This Section

Cars, Vehicles, automobiles

M&M, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit record highs: Auto stocks rally decodedpremium

trading, markets

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Modi's Diwali Dhamaka: 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reformspremium

FMCG

GST 2.0 to boost consumption, says Motilal Oswal; favours HUL, GCPL, Marico

bull market, stock market

Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today

Topics : Vodafone Idea Q1 results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon