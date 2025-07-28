Home / Markets / News / Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 12% in subdued market. Do you own?

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 12% in subdued market. Do you own?

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical hit a new high of ₹1,395.20, soaring 12% on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade and bouncing back 75% from its 52-week low price of ₹795.75 touched on March 3, 2025.

Share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries today

 
Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries hit a new high of ₹1,395.20, soaring 12 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.
 
The stock price of the smallcap dyes and pigments company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,313.95 hit on July 2, 2025. It has zoomed 75 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹795.75 touched on March 3, 2025.
 
At 11:44 AM; Sudarshan Chemical Industries was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹1,391.95, as compared to 0.23 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia held over 1% stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries

 
Ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia held 1 million equity shares or 1.27 per cent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries at the end of June 30, 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Besides Vijay Kedia, Akash Bhanshali (7.13 per cent), Anuj Narayandas Rathi (6.93 per cent), Vijaykumar Ramchandra Rathi (2.66 per cent stake), Rohit Kishor Rathi (2.62 per cent) and Lata Bhanshali (1.46 per cent) hold more than 1 per cent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries, data shows.
 

Q4FY25 results - Sudarshan Chemical Industries

 
For the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported revenues of ₹1,349 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) driven by Heubach acquisition. The company reported profit before exceptional items of ₹69.34 crore, against ₹78.02 crore in a year ago quarter and of ₹ 35.52 crore in December 2024 quarter. The numbers are not comparable as base adjustment is yet to take place.
 
Financial results including financial ratios for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 include the impact of the above transaction w.e.f. March 3, 2025 and are thus not comparable with corresponding previous periods, the company said in note of accounts.
 
Sudarshan Chemical Industries in an exchange filing said, the company host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, 29th July, 2025 at 12:00 pm (IST), following the announcement of the audited financial results (stand-alone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.  ALSO READ | SAIL shares slide 5% as Q1 profit, revenue drop sequentially; details here

Reasons for delay in Q4 results

 
Sudarshan Chemical Industries entered into a definitive agreement on October 11, 2024, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sudarshan Europe B.V., the Netherlands (SEBV), to acquire the Global Pigment Business Operations of the Heubach Group of Germany (Heubach Group) on a debt-free basis for a total consideration of EURO 127.5 million (approximately ₹1,180 crore).
 
Pursuant to the acquisition, the company has acquired and taken control of 50 direct and step-down subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing sites from Heubach Group across various geographies across the globe.
 
The company is required to submit audited financial results for FY 2024-25, including the newly acquired subsidiaries, by May 30, 2025. However, because of the insolvency impact, extensive financial reporting integration, complexities involved in business combination accounting, the company said it would not be able to meet the deadline. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 
The acquisition will help Sudharshan emerge as a leading global pigment company with a presence across 19 countries, as well as 17 manufacturing facilities in 11 countries. The Heubach group is the second largest player in the global pigment sector and is estimated to have reported revenues of close to around EURO 800 million. 
     

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

