Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 12% in subdued market. Do you own?

The stock price of the smallcap dyes and pigments company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,313.95 hit on July 2, 2025. It has zoomed 75 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹795.75 touched on March 3, 2025.

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia held over 1% stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia held 1 million equity shares or 1.27 per cent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries at the end of June 30, 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Besides Vijay Kedia, Akash Bhanshali (7.13 per cent), Anuj Narayandas Rathi (6.93 per cent), Vijaykumar Ramchandra Rathi (2.66 per cent stake), Rohit Kishor Rathi (2.62 per cent) and Lata Bhanshali (1.46 per cent) hold more than 1 per cent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries, data shows.

Q4FY25 results - Sudarshan Chemical Industries

For the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported revenues of ₹1,349 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) driven by Heubach acquisition. The company reported profit before exceptional items of ₹69.34 crore, against ₹78.02 crore in a year ago quarter and of ₹ 35.52 crore in December 2024 quarter. The numbers are not comparable as base adjustment is yet to take place.