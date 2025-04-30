Vishal Mega Mart shares rally 10% on positive Q4 earnings; details here

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart rallied nearly 10 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session on the back of an 88 per cent increase in its profit for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain operator's stock rose as much as 9.99 per cent during the day to ₹118.4 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 9.5 per cent lower at ₹117 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 10:45 AM. The stock is at the highest level since February 7 this year.

The company's counter snapped its two-day gaining streak on Wednesday and has risen over 22 per cent from its recent low of ₹96, which it hit early this month. The stock has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 2.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹54,249.65 crore, according to BSE data.

Vishal Mega Mart Q4 Results breakdown

For the full year, net profit grew 36.81 per cent to ₹631.97 crore in the year ended March 2025, compared to ₹461.94 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 20.25 per cent to ₹10,716.35 crore from ₹8,911.95 crore in the year ended March 2024.

Vishal Mega Mart management commentary

Vishal Mega Mart Dalal Street debut

Shares of the hypermarket chain operator were listed at ₹110 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 41 per cent over the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares were listed at a premium of 33.33 per cent

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank shares sink 3% as MD and CEO Kathpalia tenders resignation The Vishal Mega Mart IPO comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹8,000 crore. The public offering, priced in the band of ₹74 - ₹78 with a lot size of 190 shares, closed with an oversubscription of 27.28 times, driven by strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 80.75 times the quota reserved for them. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) oversubscribed their respective categories by 14.24 times and 2.31 times, respectively.

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain operating nearly 645 stores across India, offering a wide range of products. It targets middle and lower-middle-income consumers through its stores and online platform. The company has a presence in 414 cities across 28 states and two union territories. As of September 30, 2024, Vishal Mega Mart employed 16,537 people.

ALSO READ: