How to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv stocks post Q4FY25 results?

Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv cracked up to 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in intra-day trades on Wednesday a day after these non-banking financial companies reported the March quarter results.
Bajaj Finance, post market hours on Tuesday, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit
at ₹ 4,546 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. The firm's net interest income grew by 22 per cent YoY to ₹ 9,807 crore.
Bajaj Finance announced a total dividend of ₹ 56 per share, including a special dividend of ₹ 12 per share. The company has announced a record date of May 9 or the special dividend, and May 30 for the final dividend. The company has also announced a liberal 4:1 bonus issue - i.e. 4 free shares for every shareholder holding a share as per the record date; and a stock split in the 1:2 ratio. The company has not announced the record date for bonus, and equity split.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv posted a 14 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit
at ₹ 2,417 crore for Q4FY25; backed by a 11 per cent YoY increase in revenue at ₹ 35,596 crore. ALSO READ: These 3 energy shares look promising as Nifty Oil & Gas nears major hurdle
Against this background, here's a trading strategy in Bajaj twins post the Q4FY25 results.
Bajaj Finance
Current Price: ₹ 8,624
Downside Risk: 9%
Support: ₹ 8,450; ₹ 8,300; ₹ 8,220; ₹ 8,050
Resistance: ₹ 8,717; ₹ 8,955; ₹ 9,200; ₹ 9,400
At present levels, Bajaj Finance stock
is threatening to end its 5-month bullish run. A close below ₹ 8,718 shall confirm the same. Technical chart shows that the stock has soared over 39 per cent from levels of ₹ 6,933 on December 10, 2024 to a high of ₹ 9,660 on April 24, 2025 post the breakout. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
However, currently the stock has slipped back below its short-term moving averages - i.e. the 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹ 8,955 and ₹ 8,717, respectively. The daily chart suggests that the stock is likely to witness some downward pressure in the near-term as key momentum oscillators both on the daily and the weekly chart have seen negative crossovers.
On the downside, the stock may drift towards its 100-DMA support around 8,050 levels, below which key support for the stock stands at ₹ 7,850. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 8,450, ₹ 8,300 and ₹ 8,220 levels. On the upside, apart from the short-term moving averages the Bajaj Finance stock is expected to face resistance around ₹ 9,200 levels; with upside likely capped around ₹ 9,490. ALSO READ: SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results?
Bajaj Finserv
Current Price: ₹ 1,940
Downside Risk: 10.8%
Support: ₹ 1,913; ₹ 1,894; ₹ 1,852; ₹ 1,800; ₹ 1,760
Resistance: ₹ 1,988; ₹ 2,020; ₹ 2,080 Bajaj Finserv stock
too is seen testing its super trend line support on the daily chart - a key technical indicator the stock broke-out above on January 2. Post the breakout, the stock surged over 25 per cent to a high of ₹ 2,135 on April 24. A close below ₹ 1,938 shall signal the end of this 4-month positive run. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
At present, the stock has slipped back below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹ 1,988, and is within striking distance of the 50-DMA at ₹ 1,913. Given the negative crossover on key momentum oscillators, the stock is expected to face downward pressure in the near-term.
As such, the stock can slide towards ₹ 1,730 levels, with interim support likely around ₹ 1,894, ₹ 1,852, ₹ 1,800 and ₹ 1,760 levels. On the upside, apart from the 20-DMA, the stock is expected to face resistance around ₹ 2,020 and ₹ 2,080 levels.