Home / Markets / News / What fuelled 16% rally in Gulshan Polyols shares today? Find out inside

What fuelled 16% rally in Gulshan Polyols shares today? Find out inside

The company secured tenders worth ₹1,184.86 crore for the supply of ethanol from several oil marketing companies (OMCs) for ESY 2025-26

Gulshan Polyols share price
Gulshan Polyols Share Price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gulshan Polyols Share Price Today: Gulshan Polyols shares were ruling higher on Thursday, October after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹1,185 crore for ethanol supply from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The ethanol maker's share price climbed 16.06 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹164.70 per share on the BSE on Thursday.
 
At 11 AM on Thursday, the company's shares were exchanging hands at ₹153.40 per share, higher by 8.10 per cent from its previous close of ₹141.90 per share on the BSE. A combined total of 1.5 million shares of Gulshan Polyols worth ₹24.69 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was at 85,111 levels, higher by 685 points or 0.81 per cent from its previous close.
 
The ethanol maker's shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹234.30 per share on the BSE on October 23, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of ₹135.85 per share earlier this month on October 15. 

Gulshan Polyols bags orders worth ₹1,185 crore for ethanol supply

The company has informed the exchanges that it has secured tenders worth ₹1,184.86 crore for the supply of ethanol from several oil marketing companies (OMCs) for ESY 2025-26.  
"Gulshan Polyols Limited (“the Company”) participated in a tender (Tender Ref. No. 1000423858 (C1), E Tender No. 17893) floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country, and the Company has been allocated a quantity of 175,652 kiloliters of ethanol, having an estimated order value of ₹1,184,86,56,380/- for ESY 25-26," the company said in an exchange filing.
 

Gulshan Polyols receives PLI incentive

Further, the company has also informed the exchanges that it has received a Production Linked Fiscal Assistance (PLFA) of ₹5.3754 crore for the financial year 2023-24 from MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) as per the above-mentioned scheme.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 660pts; Nifty50 near 26,050; IT, banks rally

PNB shares upgraded to 'Add' at JM Financial; check outlook, target here

Jain Resource Recycling share zooms 9%, hits record high on strong Q2 show

HCL Tech shares gain 3% on partnership with UAE-based DIB; IT stocks rally

Over 64000% returns in 18 months; why RRP Semiconductor stock zooming?

Topics :buzzing stockStock movemnetShare priceshare marketBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story