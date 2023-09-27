close
Tata Power Renewable to set up 41 MW captive solar plant in Tamil Nadu

The captive solar project will be commissioned 12 months from the signing of the Project Development Agreement (PDA)

Tata Power's Welspun deal is not without risks

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, plans to construct a 41-megawatt (MW) captive solar plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The facility will serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3-gigawatt (GW) greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing unit located in Tirunelveli. The solar plant aims to generate 101 million units of electricity annually while offsetting around 72,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project is expected to be commissioned within 12 months from the signing of the Project Development Agreement. To manage the development, operation, and maintenance of this facility, TPREL has established TP Govardhan Creatives. TP Solar, also a subsidiary of TPREL, is expected to commence commercial production by the financial year 2024-25.

Ashish Khanna, chief executive officer of TPREL, said, "Supplying green energy to our state-of-the-art 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy transition. This initiative will serve as a model for future solar component manufacturing facilities to source green energy, significantly contributing to India's ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by the end of the decade."

With the new captive solar plant, TPREL's total capacity will increase to 7,877 MW. This includes 3,720 MW of projects at various stages of implementation and an operational capacity of 4,157 MW, which comprises 3,154 MW of solar energy and 1,003 MW of wind energy.

Topics : Tata Power Solar solar plant Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

