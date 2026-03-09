A clear derating: Markets risk underperformance without growth revival

My own sense is that investors are already turning cautious and selective on these new issuances. Many of the proposed new issuances will not happen, and definitely not at the prices the sellers or bankers wish to see. Companies will have to be more flexible and realistic on valuations, or risk not being able to launch the issue at all.

India is a bit in the doghouse at the moment. There is record underperformance and under-ownership. Some of this is cyclical and will turn on its own. However, we also need to regain our growth credentials. For this, both the government and companies have a role to play, as do investors. We are sometimes our own harshest critic. I think our supposed lack of innovation and inability to compete are exaggerated, a narrative partly fed by investors themselves. I continue to believe that we will regain our growth momentum and will not be consigned to a value multiple. If I am right, then the coming months will prove to be a good time to invest. If I am wrong, then we have much more underperformance ahead of us.