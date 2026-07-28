Ageing challenge & opportunity: How active seniors can fuel economic growth

What about those elders, who may be recent retirees, and quite agile in their thinking? Can they be seen as an opportunity by certain sectors? Companies like Wisdom Circle are building a network of domain experts who provide fractional CXO support: Fractional CMO, Fractional CFO, Fractional CHRO etc. I thought the term ‘active ageing’ fitted this endeavour well.

Kerala already has a 60+ cohort that makes up 20.7 per cent of the total population of the state (one in five); Tamil Nadu is close behind at 16.3 per cent. States like UP and Bihar are the laggards in this regard with 10.3 per cent and 11.5 per cent. Some state governments are worried but, whatever may be government influences, as an article in The Economist (June 6, 2026) argued: “Fertility seems to be driven by forces too powerful for states or religious leaders to control very easily. … India’s fertility has been declining for 70 years. The odds of a sudden reversal are slim”.