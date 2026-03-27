Beyond G2: Why middle powers must build a new order independently

The aim of the R7 is not to create a closed club, but to champion reforms in global and multilateral organisations, with more members being added once the initial ideas are formulated. Keeping the initial club small will enable the creation of a broad set of goals and principles to guide the reforms. The two superpowers, the US-China and Russia, can be excluded in the initial stages, unless they are willing to engage with the reformist agenda. They may resist or try to weaken the R7 by pressuring some members to opt out. The old permanent members of the UN, the United Kingdom and France, can be included once they commit to reforming the institutions created in the late 1940s, which means curtailing their own exorbitant powers.