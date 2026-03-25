Is fuel efficiency back on the radar as crude prices surge again?

Indian car and motorbike buyers were fixated on fuel efficiency for decades. When Hero Honda CD 100 was launched in the mid-1980s, the original campaign presented many features of the bike: Japanese technology, great looks, four-stroke engine and unbelievable fuel efficiency. As the bikes were hitting the road the buzz was all around their incredible fuel efficiency. The firm and its then ad agency were quick to pivot to a fuel efficiency-focused campaign. The line ‘Fill It. Shut It. Forget It’ continues to resonate. I know of Hero Honda CD100 buyers saying they don’t remember when they last filled their tank. The line was a hit with customers.