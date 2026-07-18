Congress's opening in India's emerging one-and-a-half-party system

“This essay,” the authors say, “overturns a consensus among scholars and strategists — that only broad, pre-electoral coalitions can unseat dominant parties in competitive authoritarian systems.” The evidence, they argue, is “two surprising reversals — Hungary in 2026, where the single Tisza party swept Orban’s Fidesz, and Turkey in 2024, where the Republican People’s Party (CHP), running alone, won landmark local elections.”
In Hungary, Fidesz dissident Péter Magyar built a new party and targeted Mr Orban only on corruption. He is, if anything, about as Right-wing as Mr Orban. In Turkiye, the CHP renewed itself and “absorbed the broader opposition electorate”.