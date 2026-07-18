Congress's opening in India's emerging one-and-a-half-party system

Referring to the recovery of a cash stash in the home of a domestic help of a Congress minister’s aide in Jharkhand, he again asked where all the party had set up its cash warehouses. This was in Andhra too, where the Congress polled only 2.74 per cent in the 2024 general election. Again, in the same campaign in Odisha (also a blank zone for the Congress), he asked if the Congress “shahzada” (prince) was ‘reading from the same script as in 2014’. In Bihar, where the Congress is a junior partner of the Yadav dynasty, he repeatedly targeted it for “appeasement politics”. In West Bengal, where the only rival for the BJP was Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), he bundled the Congress with her and said the two conspired to block 33 per cent reservation for women.