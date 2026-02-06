FM Sitharaman shows adequate caution in drawing up a conservative Budget

In the 2026-27 Budget, expenditure has been restructured while maintaining the focus on education, health and defence. Between 2025-26 (BE) and 2026-27 (BE), expenditure on school education and literacy has been augmented from ₹78,572 crore to ₹83,562 crore, on higher education from ₹50,078 crore to ₹55,727 crore, on health and family welfare from ₹95,958 crore to ₹1.01 trillion, and on defence capital outlay from ₹1.8 trillion to ₹2.19 trillion. In the infrastructure sector, between 2025-26 (BE) and 2026-27(BE), outlays on railways have gone up from ₹2.55 trillion to ₹2.81 trillion, and on road transport and highways from ₹2.87 trillion to ₹3.09 trillion.