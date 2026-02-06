FM Sitharaman shows adequate caution in drawing up a conservative Budget

Geopolitical problems continue to sully matters in Ukraine and West Asia. Risks associated with large investments in artificial intelligence (AI), concentrated in a few countries, compound the uncertainty about the future prospects of the world economy. Under these circumstances, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has wisely demonstrated adequate caution in drawing up a conservative Union Budget for 2026-27.

For the current fiscal year 2025-26, the caution is evident in the finance minister sticking to her announced fiscal consolidation path, despite a shortfall of ₹90,059 crore in non-debt receipts at the Revised Estimate (RE) stage relative to the Budget Estimate (BE) stage. Through judicious expenditure management, the government has managed to contain the fiscal deficit at ₹10,044 crore below the BE. Fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP is 4.4 per cent in 2025-26, the same as in the BE, and 40 basis points below the fiscal deficit of 4.8 per cent of GDP in 2024-25. In 2026-27, the government promises to keep the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP.