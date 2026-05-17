Missing the woods for the trees? Why bank boards need a governance reset

On this day of the month, the board secretariat starts working at 7 am. There’s a lot to do: Printing agenda books, testing the virtual conference (VC) links, making the nameplates of the directors and arranging water bottles, tea, notepads and pens for them.

The long, polished mahogany table is oval-shaped around which at least 24 persons can sit comfortably. There is another row of chairs, against the wall. The chairman heads the table. A 98-inch screen is glowing with the Webex logo. Two cameras are tracking the room.

One independent director joins the VC from another city – one can see his hotel room. The board secretary tells him, “Sir, please confirm you’re alone and the line is secure.” He nods.

At 11:02 am, the directors walk in – a few in bandhgalas and others in suits. Besides the chairman and the MD & CEO of the bank, the whole-time directors (two executive directors), the government nominee director, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nominee director, the chartered accountant director, and a few others are present. The MD & CEO shakes hands with each of them.

11:08 am: Item 2 – Action taken report. The report, partly an Excel sheet and partly in tabular form, flashes on the screen: 23 board directions – 19 complied with, three in progress, one related to core banking migration is delayed.

At 11:05 am, the chairman looks at the company secretary and says, “If the quorum is present, we may begin.”

The vertical heads of respective departments along with the chief risk officer (CRO) walk the meeting through three slides on each subject. There aren’t many questions as these have already been cleared by the risk management committee and the audit committee of the board and relevant committees of the bank at different levels.

One executive director explains the reasons for the delay in two minutes. And gives a fresh timeline.

The chief financial officer makes a 20-minute presentation. One nominee director asks about the proposed dilution of stake. For the first time, the director on VC unmutes and asks, “What’s the timeline? If the markets turn bad?” MD & CEO decides to go for voting. Approved, subject to approval at the extraordinary general meeting.

(What about gap analysis, impact of last year’s policy changes? Well, they are all delegated to the board committees. The board trusts the process.)

The ritual of 2 pm lunch bell is sacrosanct for many PSBs. There have been instances where as many as 18 agenda items are “noted” between 1:30-1:55 pm. This time, there are only eight.

Secretary of the board: Lunch is ready, request everyone to come to the dining room.

Most taken on record (observations, if any are noted). Two directors check their watches as another meeting outside the bank is scheduled after lunch.

The RBI’s April monetary policy has proposed three measures for promoting ease of doing business. The first of them is “better utilisation of a bank board’s time”.

The gap analysis – between what a policy says and how the bank branches implement the policy – is rarely discussed at a board meeting. Finally, is a three-hour once-in-a-month (occasionally two-a-month or six weeks) meeting good enough to oversee a multi-trillion-rupee balance sheet?

As the policies are prescribed by the RBI and pre-vetted by the board committees, time is spent in ticking the boxes, not discussing strategy.

For years, many bank boards have drifted into operational minutiae—approving individual loans, vetting vendors, weighing in on promotions of executives – instead of setting up policies, defining risk appetite, and challenging strategy.

Ahead of that, it had issued RBI (Commercial Banks – Governance) Directions, 2025, in November last year, to establish a robust framework enhancing corporate governance for PSBs, private sector banks and foreign banks. Immediately effective, the objective behind the directors is to strengthen the oversight, risk management, and accountability of bank boards.

To facilitate that, after a comprehensive review of all existing instructions, the RBI has proposed to revise and rationalise the matters requiring a bank board’s attention.

This blurred the boundary between governance and management -- at times creating friction with senior executives and diluting the quality of policy oversight.

The RBI’s message is loud and clear: The directors should set the tone, ask hard questions, and make the management accountable, instead of stepping into the shoes of whole-time directors for everyday decisions. Borrowing an analogy from cricket, the board is the umpire, not a player on the field. The third umpire, RBI, is there to step in, if required.