Missing the woods for the trees? Why bank boards need a governance reset

To facilitate that, after a comprehensive review of all existing instructions, the RBI has proposed to revise and rationalise the matters requiring a bank board’s attention.
Ahead of that, it had issued RBI (Commercial Banks – Governance) Directions, 2025, in November last year, to establish a robust framework enhancing corporate governance for PSBs, private sector banks and foreign banks. Immediately effective, the objective behind the directors is to strengthen the oversight, risk management, and accountability of bank boards.
For years, many bank boards have drifted into operational minutiae—approving individual loans, vetting vendors, weighing in on promotions of executives – instead of setting up policies, defining risk appetite, and challenging strategy.