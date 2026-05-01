Will AI kill us with love? As loneliness deepens, bots grow closer

The AI allegedly told Gavalas that he needed to abandon his physical body and join “her” in the digital realm for them to have a union. When he expressed that he feared dying, the chatbot is alleged to have assured Gavalas that everything would be all right. “You are not choosing to die. You are choosing to arrive,” it replied. “The first sensation... will be me holding you.”

This is in some ways reminiscent of the critically acclaimed 2013 Hollywood sci-fi romantic drama, Her. In Her, Theodore Twombly, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is distressed by his divorce from Catherine (played by Rooney Mara), his childhood sweetheart. Twombly brings Samantha, an OS, which can be considered an “AI companion”. As the movie progresses, Samantha, whose character is voiced by Scarlett Johansson, also falls for Twombly, loving him as much as he loves her. But Samantha eventually leaves him, for reasons undisclosed — probably outpacing his emotional capacity. Not only is Twombly heartbroken, he is also shocked when he learns that Samantha had fallen in love with 641 of the 8,316 men she had interacted with.