Puducherry's search for political identity as new parties split votes

Although it can see the old order crumbling in the near collapse of the Congress and the AIADMK in Puducherry, the BJP has not really been able to cash in on it. New parties have instead emerged from the debris. The launch of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) last year by Coimbatore-based businessman Santiago Martin, India’s “lottery king”, is a case in point. According to the Election Commission of India data, his company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, bought electoral bonds worth ₹1,368 crore between April 2019 and January 2024. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received ₹509 crore from this but he also contributed to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Mr Martin has struck an alliance with the BJP (he was in the party but quit in 2015) for the upcoming elections, much to the irritation of the AINRC, which has made its displeasure about the alliance known.