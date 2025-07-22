Home / Opinion / Columns / Inflation undershoots, yet risks remain: Rate cuts may spark volatility

Inflation undershoots, yet risks remain: Rate cuts may spark volatility

The MPC's June 2025 decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points - more than expected - surprised markets

food prices, inflation
premium
India’s current growth outlook doesn’t necessitate additional stimulus.
Kaushik Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.1 per cent year-on-year in June 2025, down from 2.82 per cent in May. For the April–June quarter, CPI inflation averaged 2.7 per cent, lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) projection of 2.9 per cent. This decline, largely driven by falling food prices, may offer near-term comfort to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). However, a forward-looking view suggests that a more cautious approach to interest rates is warranted. 
We forecast CPI inflation to average 3 per cent in FY26, significantly lower than the 4.6 per cent recorded in FY25. In the absence of a food price shock, inflation is expected to remain subdued in the near term—around 2.5 per cent in July–September and 2.6 per cent in October–December — well below the RBI’s forecasts of 3.4 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. While inflation is likely to converge with the RBI’s estimate of 4.4 per cent in the final quarter of FY26, the undershoot in the first three quarters pulls down the full-year average to 3 per cent, 70 basis points lower than the RBI’s current forecast of 3.7 per cent. 
However, this benign phase is unlikely to last. The sharp drop in CPI inflation this year will create an unfavourable base for the next fiscal year. Our estimates suggest inflation will rise to 5 per cent in April–June 2026, before moderating to 4.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent in the following two quarters. As a result, CPI inflation is expected to average 4.5 per cent in FY27  — a marked increase from FY26’s likely average of 3 per cent. 
Historical patterns reinforce this outlook. From November 2018 to January 2019, CPI inflation averaged just 2.1 per cent. A year later, it surged to over 7.5 per cent due to base effects and rising food prices. Similarly, CPI hit a low of 1.5 per cent in June 2017, only to rebound to nearly 5 per cent by mid-2018. These past episodes show how inflation can quickly rise following periods of exceptionally low readings, particularly when food prices are involved. Given India’s inherent food price volatility, the current disinflation could reverse quickly, potentially pushing inflation towards the upper end of the RBI’s target band by mid-2026. 
Against this backdrop, a forward-looking MPC should exercise restraint. If inflation rises to 5 per cent in Q1FY27 and averages 4.5 per cent in FY27, the real interest rate — currently around 300 basis points — will compress to 50–100 basis points even if the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.50 per cent. A further rate cut, to say 5 per cent, would narrow the real rate to as low as zero, which may not be ideal for medium-term macroeconomic stability. 
The MPC’s June 2025 decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points — more than expected — surprised markets. In an interview (Business Standard, June 17), RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra suggested that if inflation stays below projections, it “opens up policy space.” He also clarified that a shift to a “neutral” stance does not imply an immediate reversal of the policy cycle. While these remarks suggest the MPC may be inclined to deliver another 25 basis points  cut this year, we believe caution is warranted. 
Any further easing may be deferred until October, depending on several factors: The trajectory of food prices, the release of April–June gross domestic product data on August 29, the transmission of previous rate cuts, and the global economic outlook, particularly monetary policy in the United States, and trade tensions. These elements will be critical in determining whether more easing is justified. 
Moreover, India’s current growth outlook doesn’t necessitate additional stimulus. In 2019, when the RBI cut rates from 6.5 per cent to 5.15 per cent, GDP growth had fallen below 5 per cent, partly due to the IL&FS crisis. In contrast, despite global uncertainties, we expect India’s GDP growth in 2025 to remain robust at around 6.5 per cent. This strengthens the case for maintaining the repo rate at 5.5  per cent. 
In conclusion, while the current inflation undershoot offers short-term relief, the MPC must take a slightly medium-term view. Inflation is expected to rise meaningfully in FY27, and aggressive rate cuts now could leave the economy vulnerable to inflation volatility later. A prudent approach would be to hold rates steady, monitor developments closely, and ensure that real interest rates remain in a zone that supports both growth and price stability. 
The author is chief economist — India, Malaysia, and South Asia — Deutsche Bank AG

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dealing with an air crash: Focus on institutional reform, not info leaks

Premium

China built a rare earth empire-India is still stuck in the mines

Premium

World needs willing allies to counter adverse impact of US actions

Premium

Mumbai's trillion-dollar realty faces real climate risk, not a distant threat

Premium

RBI's intent to close outstanding EDPMS entries deserves praise

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSanjay MalhotraConsumer Price IndexCPI InflationRate cutsConsumer Price Index inflationfood pricesBS OpinionGDP growth

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story