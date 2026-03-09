Why India needs Russian oil: Energy security outweighs US pressure

Seventh, Washington now has limited legal tools to impose new trade restrictions on India over Russian oil. Within hours of the court’s judgment, the US introduced a uniform 10 per cent tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, but this measure applies equally to all countries and it cannot single out India for buying Russian oil. Other US trade laws also offer little scope. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 permits tariffs on national security grounds but requires that they apply uniformly to all countries. Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows action against unfair trade practices harming US commerce, but it does not authorise penalties simply because a country imports oil from a third country. In practical terms, the legal and economic constraints that previously discouraged India from buying Russian oil have largely disappeared.