Mini crisis, self-inflicted: Policy missteps leave the rupee under pressure

There is, moreover, a positive reason to attract foreign capital beyond stabilising the rupee. India simply does not generate enough domestic savings to sustain the growth rate that policymakers aspire to, let alone achieve the ambition of joining the ranks of developed economies. Economic growth comes from four sources: Private consumption, government expenditure, net exports, and fixed investment. Private consumption already accounts for around 61 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), leaving limited scope for further expansion. Net exports remain negative. So, growth ambitions depend overwhelmingly on sustained increases in productive fixed investment. Given the current composition of GDP, investment must contribute roughly 3.73 percentage points to annual growth. To achieve 8 per cent growth, investment itself would need to expand by about 8.9 per cent a year. Historically, whenever India has experienced periods of rapid growth, investment has been the decisive factor.