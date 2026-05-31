Mini crisis, self-inflicted: Policy missteps leave the rupee under pressure

India has long run a CAD because it imports more than it exports. But this was usually an irritant rather than a crisis because the gap could be financed through capital inflows, generating a surplus on the capital account. Today, thanks to a series of policy missteps, half-finished reforms, and poor execution, India faces deficits on both fronts. The combined pressure on the rupee and foreign-exchange reserves is the principal reason the currency has fallen from ₹84 to ₹94 against the dollar in just one year — a depreciation of nearly 12 per cent.

This crisis is neither sudden nor unforeseeable. The task of a serious state is to identify structural vulnerabilities and address them long before they become emergencies. India has always known that spikes in oil and gold prices expose the economy’s weaknesses. Reducing import dependence should, therefore, have been a strategic priority. Equally, India has long needed to strengthen export competitiveness and narrow its CAD, if not eliminate it altogether. Yet progress on both fronts has been limited. In the meantime, while the current account was being repaired over the long term, policymakers should have welcomed foreign capital to ensure a surplus on the capital account and support currency stability. Instead, they often took steps that discouraged it.