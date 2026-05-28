Quad's pivot to Indo-Pacific geoeconomics faces a credibility test

The Quad framework notes that participating countries will work to build secure supply chains. Critical minerals are important for developing advanced technologies, the green transition, economic growth, as well as for a resilient industrial base. The four Quad countries intend to work together to “use economic policy tools and coordinated investment” for developing diversified and fair critical minerals markets. Quad would like to “avoid reliance on any one country” for critical minerals. They have identified three areas for collaborative efforts: Investment and project development, regulatory alignment, and recycling and recovery of critical minerals. More importantly, Quad intends to mobilise private and public capital of up to $20 billion. Moreover, Quad considers Pax Silica as “a pillar of our shared economic security agenda”.