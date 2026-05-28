Quad's pivot to Indo-Pacific geoeconomics faces a credibility test

Third, the Quad countries seek to develop ports in the Indo-Pacific region. The foreign ministers’ meeting agreed on developing a port in Fiji. This builds on the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership. The Indo-Pacific is a maritime region and the role of ports for economic security is significant. The focus on developing critical infrastructure, including ports, has been on the Quad agenda for a while. In 2024, Quad announced that it would improve regional connectivity infrastructure. It also expanded the Quad infrastructure fellowship from 1,300 to more than 2,200 experts. Last October, India hosted a Quad Ports of the Future Partnership conference. The announcement of the Fiji port fits into this emerging area of cooperation. It also sends a strategic signal to the Small Island Developing States — that Quad is willing to help them build the necessary infrastructure and reduce China’s attractiveness.