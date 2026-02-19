Public purpose and for-profit entities: The next challenge in regulation

At the start of the Indian equity market, there was the BSE. It was managed and owned by brokers. This involved a conflict of interest: Broker-managers were inclined to be lenient to brokers. This worked out poorly.

The reformers of that age understood that the solution lay in a new exchange, the NSE, with an ownership structure where incentives were properly aligned. There were three big ideas in the NSE of old. First, it was led by remarkable people, who could be trusted to do regulatory work well. I recognise this sounds quaint in the modern world, and that achievements grounded in good persons will not last over long time horizons. But it is impossible to deny the importance of the key persons who led the NSE in the optimism that the exchange would do well on regulatory functions.