The taboo product marketing challenge in India's menstrual-health space

Brands are now going all out to speak a lot more confidently about menstrual hygiene, and are willing to go beyond the traditional blue ink. In a Stayfree ad that ran a few years ago, #TellYourSonIt’sJustAPeriod, the brand made a bold attempt to reframe the narrative. Girls’ problems, after all, are often compounded by the insensitivity of boys. What if the boys were told about periods? What if they were made to appreciate the difference in human bodies? What if they became more empathetic to the troubles a girl goes through during her periods?