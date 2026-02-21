Sovereignty, pragmatism, and choices: India balances risks in neighbourhood

Did this phase in our history, say from 1969 to 1989, see our sovereignty compromised? The answer is no. Sovereignty is not something hallmarked like gold. Sovereignty for any nation, the US and China included, is relative. In essence, it means a nation must have the space to make its choices, even compromises. In the Cold War era, India’s sovereign choice was to tilt towards Moscow. Afterwards, there’s been a slow linkage with Washington. At the same time, the relationship with Russia has been nursed, stability has been sought with China, and deterrence has been built with Pakistan. At the same time, however, Russia has become an ironclad ally of China. That’s because Vladimir Putin makes sovereign choices, too. No country is ever fully sovereign, not even neutral Switzerland. They all make their choices and compromises. Opportunism becomes a valid tool in the hands of the wise, and there is no shame.