Revitalising PPPs: Reset required to unlock India's infrastructure push

What is missing is an explicit recognition that PPPs must be the organising principle, the glue that links public investment, private finance, risk sharing, and long-term service delivery. Consider the Urban Challenge Fund, which will finance up to 25 per cent of project costs, with the remainder expected from bonds, bank loans and PPPs. Or the “City Economic Regions”, each backed by ₹5,000 crore over five years. Bidding for 11 airports in five clusters is getting readied. These initiatives demand sophisticated PPP structuring, robust project preparation, clear risk allocation, bankable revenue models, and credible dispute resolution.