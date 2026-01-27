Thoughts from Davos 2026: India recognised as a trusted value-chain partner

A trusted partner: Lastly, numerous discussions at WEF 2026 pointed to the melting away of multilateralism and growing significance of bilateral agreements, with nations increasingly seeking partners they can trust or share common values with. India’s recent bilateral agreements, including the landmark India-EU free trade agreement, reflect this shift. It bodes well that India is being recognised as a trusted partner in value chains and supply chains, which, however, will require greater collaboration with global companies to co-create and design solutions together.
Even as I return feeling optimistic and energised, I recognise that the WEF consensus rarely mirrors reality. Only time will tell whether this year’s forum sets a new precedent.