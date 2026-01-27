Thoughts from Davos 2026: India recognised as a trusted value-chain partner

States made an impression: One of the striking aspects was witnessing India’s competitive federalism in action. With 10 Indian states participating, each state showcased its initiatives to attract investment and towards ease of doing business, welcoming investors with open arms. Now, they must ensure that they walk the talk.

Communication of reforms and ease of doing business: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals are widely acknowledged by business leaders. Now, to accelerate foreign direct investment, the silver bullet is policy consistency and continued focus on ease and predictability of doing business. The government's numerous reforms must also be communicated more effectively to all stakeholders to overcome the lingering 'muscle memory' that plagues perceptions of India. Indian businesses would find it liberating. This becomes even more critical at a time when many other economies are embracing the spirit of deregulation. Similar attention should be paid to consistently highlight the opportunities in emerging growth sectors such as defence, electronics, space, semiconductors, and global capability centres.