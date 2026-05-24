This time is no different if you have a financial plan and discipline

Truth be told, discipline is simple, but not easy. Once short-term needs are protected and long-term money is linked to a pre-decided asset allocation, the plan should guide the response. Do not sell out of fear or buy aggressively in excitement. If market falls create room within the planned asset allocation, faster deployment can be considered. Most crises require only one of two responses: rebalance if required or otherwise sit it out. Rajpal’s plan has already done this job for him. But those without such a plan should make one as soon as possible. You do not dig a well when you are thirsty. You dig it in advance. In investing, that well is a financial plan.