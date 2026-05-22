Fandom as Cult: The fine line between loyalty, belonging and obsession

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the ‘King of Pop’, the film covers Michael Jackson’s life till 1987 — right before the first in a series of sexual abuse cases. The second half of Michael Jackson’s career was rocked by allegations of child sexual abuse, besides other controversies, which the film curiously glosses over.

So, it has naturally invited criticism for a sanitised narrative that conveniently skips past anything that is difficult or dark. Even when it does depict the abuse the legend suffered at the hands of his father, Joseph, the movie doesn’t really show how it traumatised him, except to establish that this was why he had to get the “best” lawyer to be free. His relationship with his mother, sisters and brothers — with whom he was in a popular band called Jackson 5 — isn’t explored either. His sister Janet, arguably the second-most famous Jackson, is completely missing from the film.