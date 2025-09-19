Home / Opinion / Columns / Two women show how communities can unite to shape and guide AI's advance

Two women show how communities can unite to shape and guide AI's advance

Women tend to be less tolerant of unethical business strategies than men, say studies. Naturally, expressions of ethical dilemmas are relatively subdued in workforces where men outnumber women

AI, Artificial Intelligence
premium
There is a user gap too. A Harvard study found women adopting AI at a 25 per cent lower rate than men because they tend to question the technology’s ethics more. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ranjita Ganesan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two fascinating characters make Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop an accomplished debut feature. The first is the protagonist, a recently-separated Adivasi woman (Sonal Madhushankar), who moves back to her village in Jharkhand and takes up work labelling data for an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The new role is a source of purpose and confidence until she discovers a problem in the system. More on the second character later.
 
The film, based partly on a 2022 article by journalist Karishma Mehrotra called Human Touch, draws on a metaphor popularly used for AI. That it is a baby in diapers trying to learn concepts. Women workers in rural India often find themselves in the position of nannies to this fledgling technology. For a small wage, they clean and tag thousands of foreign images to help it identify things, while staying mostly invisible. An important injustice to highlight.
 
AI companies usually pitch it as an equaliser and democratiser, for its ability to let people access knowledge and skills that would otherwise take many years and bucks to acquire. It is supposed to be the silver bullet for screening job applicants, diagnosing health symptoms, and assessing loan seekers, and so on. How well will AI do these tasks if it is developed, controlled, and applied unevenly?
 
Women have been raising such concerns regularly. Back in 2020, in a paper titled “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots”, four women researchers cautioned that a lot of the texts used to train large language models (LLMs) have unequal representation of marginalised groups, which could potentially bake biases into tools built on top of them. The paper’s co-author Timnit Gebru, AI ethics researcher and then a Google employee, was fired by the company for making a key technology look bad.
 
I recently picked up Empire of AI, in which journalist Karen Hao thrillingly unpacks the race among Silicon Valley billionaires to deploy the technology, and the particular mythmaking that surrounds Sam Altman’s Open AI. The entrepreneurs’ priorities — fuelling market valuation and preventing human extinction, among them — are many miles apart from the anxieties expressed by the technology’s critics.
 
In another book this year, plainly called The AI Con, researchers Emily Bender (who also co-wrote the Stochastic Parrots paper) and Alex Hanna critique many aspects of AI: The bubble-like valuations, the risk of dulled critical thinking among users, the threat it poses to livelihoods.
 
Women tend to be less tolerant of unethical business strategies than men, according to studies. Naturally, expressions of ethical dilemmas are relatively subdued in workforces where men outnumber women. Of the 1.6 million AI-related professionals worldwide, they make up just 22 per cent, according to the European think tank Interface. Even fewer have a say in decision-making — just 14 per cent are at senior levels.
 
There is a user gap too. A Harvard study found women adopting AI at a 25 per cent lower rate than men because they tend to question the technology’s ethics more. Consider the divide in phone access. About half of India’s population of rural women aged 15 and above do not possess a mobile device, compared with 80.7 percent of men. In urban areas, 71.8 per cent of women owned a mobile phone, versus 90 percent of men.
 
In one area, they are overrepresented: AI chatbots frequently have female voices. Whether or not women are heard, they are put in listening roles.
 
Fix the system, not the women, has long been a slogan. Cues can be taken from Ms Gebru, the researcher Google let go, who has been running the organisation “Black in AI” to grow the presence of Black people in the field. Rather than being integrated into not-very-good processes, women — and every marginalised group — need to be part of better systems.
 
That is what makes the data labelling manager (Gita Guha) the other interesting character in Humans in the Loop. Simply carrying out orders for international bosses at first, she overlooks a question from the young tribal woman in her team. But she comes around later, realising the significance of her warning. The answer to the empire-like ways of tech power players may be for communities to band together and take control of AI’s advance.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Next game changer: High-speed rail may add ₹60 trn to economy in 15 years

India-US relations mired in tariffs, personal ambitions and mistrust

PM Narendra Modi's every moment devoted to Bharat: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Premium

The Finance Commission is key to saving our cities from climate change

Premium

The great Indian vanishing act: Time to replicate the demat 'miracle'

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionAritificial Intelligencemovies

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story