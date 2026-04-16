Fiscal demands: Rising global public debt poses risk to growth outlook

India also needs to progressively reduce its Budget deficit and debt. According to IMF numbers, India’s general government debt is expected to decline from about 84 per cent of GDP in 2025 to 77.7 per cent in 2031. Notably, the projected debt stock in 2031 will still be higher than in 2019. The general government Budget deficit is expected to decline from the current level of 7.4 per cent of GDP to 6.6 per cent in 2031. India would do well to consolidate debt and deficit at a faster pace, which will help create the space for policy response in adverse circumstances. In a world that is becoming more uncertain and unpredictable, it is important to have the policy space to preserve macroeconomic and financial stability at all times. India also needs to reduce its general government Budget deficit if it intends to lower its dependence on foreign savings. Reduced government demand for savings would free up resources for the private sector and help lower the cost of capital.