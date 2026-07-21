Ill-judged crackdown: Government must engage constructively with protestors

The paper leaks ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (Neet-UG) and the irregularities in the Onscreen Marking System (OSM) for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results have created unwonted trauma for millions of students taking these two consequential exams. Although the Neet exams were held without a hitch a month and a half later, those responsible for the paper leaks were arrested, and the problems with the CBSE OSM were sorted individually, there is scant assurance from the government that these problems will not recur. Both fiascos point to deep-rooted systemic problems within the state-controlled public-examination system that govern the lives of young people. More than two million students sit for the Neet-UG and over 1.7 million appear in the CBSE school-leaving exam each year. They are entitled to answers.