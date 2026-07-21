Ill-judged crackdown: Government must engage constructively with protestors

The police crackdown on protesters (mostly students) around central Delhi on July 20, leaving several injured, some seriously, was an ill-judged response to peaceful people raising legitimate demands. They warrant consideration by the government rather than draconian clampdowns, lathicharges, tear gas, internet shutdowns, and the forcible hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for the past 24 days. A meeting between Union Minister J P Nadda and a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation is unlikely to cut it. Though Mr Nadda is a respected senior government figure, he is minister of health and family welfare. The issues raised by protesters are related to education, including the demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Mr Pradhan has not engaged with students in a meaningful way. Mr Nadda’s hospital visit to enquire about the injured assuaged the anger a tad, indicating that sensitivity works better than state-inflicted violence.
As it is, the dearth of government engagement has enabled a satirical online movement — the CJP — to swell into a consequential protest movement, which has gained national and international attention. At a National Democratic Alliance meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the need to win the trust of the youth and suggested a national outreach among students on the issue led by members of Parliament. While these initiatives may help, the protests also offer an opportune moment for deeper reforms in the education sector. One emerging issue, for instance, is the increasing centralisation of curricula and exam systems. In a country as large and culturally diverse as India, decentralisation would better align with the needs of citizens who represent India’s future.