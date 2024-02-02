Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Interim Budget 2024-25: Striking a middle path & more

Best of BS Opinion: Interim Budget 2024-25: Striking a middle path & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Read all about the Interim Budget, which, but all accounts, has received the vote of confidence

A K BHATTACHARYA: The finance minister has not allowed electoral compulsions to play havoc with government finances.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


SHEKHAR GUPTA: Domain experts and economists will look at the numbers. I find it a significant positive that an incumbent is going to the polls claiming a track record of building infrastructure, physical assets as well as virtual, and makes a larger allocation for the new year. If infra becomes a vote-catching factor, it is a significant positive for Indian politics.

There is nothing to complain about in the Budget, says Akash Prakash.  It is conservative in its arithmetic, exceeds expectations on fiscal consolidation, and will contribute to lowering rates in the economy, while setting a stronger foundation for the growth outlook.

R Kavita Rao: The lack of a perceived need for new announcements points to a confident government.

Fiscal consolidation gets strong signals. But a missed opportunity is reduction in Customs duties on inputs for labour-intensive sectors, says V S Krishnan

Ajay Shah: We need to attain sustained small primary surpluses, and voluntary lenders

Mukesh Butani: The Budget is a turning-point for investment treaties

The edit says the Budget has stuck to the fiscal glide path. The finance minister has been judicious in planning for the future. Broader plans will have to be presented in July.

QUOTE
 
The exemplary track record of governance, development and performance, effective delivery, and “Jan Kalyan” has given the Government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realise, whatever it takes, the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades.  
 

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: A path of fiscal prudence towards Viksit Bharat by 2047

Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rural India's Budget, gender preference & more

Best of BS Opinion: Expect no drama in the Budget, Nitish's U-turn & more

Best of BS Opinion: The American edge, empowering panchayats & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentBudget

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story