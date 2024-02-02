Best of BS Opinion: Interim Budget 2024-25: Striking a middle path & more

Read all about the Interim Budget, which, but all accounts, has received the vote of confidence
A K BHATTACHARYA: The finance minister has not allowed electoral compulsions to play havoc with government finances.
SHEKHAR GUPTA: Domain experts and economists will look at the numbers. I find it a significant positive that an incumbent is going to the polls claiming a track record of building infrastructure, physical assets as well as virtual, and makes a larger allocation for the new year. If infra becomes a vote-catching factor, it is a significant positive for Indian politics.
There is nothing to complain about in the Budget, says Akash Prakash. It is conservative in its arithmetic, exceeds expectations on fiscal consolidation, and will contribute to lowering rates in the economy, while setting a stronger foundation for the growth outlook.
R Kavita Rao: The lack of a perceived need for new announcements points to a confident government.
Fiscal consolidation gets strong signals. But a missed opportunity is reduction in Customs duties on inputs for labour-intensive sectors, says V S Krishnan
Ajay Shah: We need to attain sustained small primary surpluses, and voluntary lenders
Mukesh Butani: The Budget is a turning-point for investment treaties
The edit says the Budget has stuck to the fiscal glide path. The finance minister has been judicious in planning for the future. Broader plans will have to be presented in July.
The exemplary track record of governance, development and performance, effective delivery, and “Jan Kalyan” has given the Government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realise, whatever it takes, the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades.